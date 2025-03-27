Northern England reports highest alcohol-specific death rates - addiction expert shares concerns

Recent UK government figures* reveal a stark regional disparity in alcohol-specific death rates, with the North accounting for almost a quarter of all alcohol-related deaths across England (24.5%).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addiction rehabilitation experts at Rehabs UK explore both the figures and the underlying causes driving these regional disparities.

Liverpool is among the regions with the highest alcohol-specific death rates, with 24.0 deaths per 100,000 people - far above the national average of 14.4.

Alcohol-specific death rates are not just rising in the UK, they are reaching record highs - with 10,473 deaths related to alcohol recorded in 2023.

The North East continues to bear the highest burden, with 25.7 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by the North West with a death rate of 18.5.

This divide is not accidental. Factors such as economic hardship, access to healthcare, and social deprivation all play a role in shaping alcohol-related harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol-related harm is disproportionately concentrated in northern regions

Rehabs UK Director Lester Morse explains: “Addressing these disparities would require targeted government investment in healthcare infrastructure, as well as initiatives to reduce stigma and increase awareness. It's crucial for policies to reflect the specific needs of rural communities, ensuring that people have equal access to treatment and support. If the barriers to treatment are addressed, recovery outcomes could improve significantly.”

Looking at the data at a regional level, the clear divergence between the North and the South is immediately apparent as the death rate generally reduces the further south the region is situated. It is interesting to note that the main exception to this is in the East of England, where the lowest death rate can be found, before increasing slightly in the southern coastal regions, albeit still under the national average.

Taking a closer look at the alcohol-related death rates of individual areas across England reveals that alcohol-related harm is disproportionately concentrated in northern regions - just one area in the top ten, Southampton, is in the South of England.

Liverpool is among the regions with the highest alcohol-specific death rates.

Highest alcohol-specific death rates in England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area Alcohol-specific death rate (per 100,000 people) Sunderland 29.3 Blackpool 28.4 South Tyneside 26.2 Middlesbrough 24.9 Lincoln 24.2 Liverpool 24.0 Bolsover 23.8 Derby 23.6 Southampton 23.6 Stoke-on-Trent 23.3

Regardless of the region, investment in accessible and affordable rehab services could play a critical role in narrowing the gap between regions and reducing alcohol-related deaths nationwide, as Morse explains: “The contrast between the North and the South of the UK, especially when it comes to addiction treatment, is significant. Scotland, with its high drug and alcohol-related death rates, has indeed relied more on harm reduction strategies rather than abstinence-focused recovery. While harm reduction has its benefits, the lack of sufficient rehab facilities and support for long-term abstinence can contribute to ongoing struggles with addiction in the North.

“In the South, the trend toward defunding long-term rehab placements and focusing less on abstinence recovery could indeed lead to worse outcomes over time. Without investment in quality rehab programs and long-term recovery strategies, the overall national death rate could rise, mirroring the crisis seen in the North. For effective long-term solutions, a balanced approach – incorporating both harm reduction and strong rehab facilities for abstinence recovery – is needed, along with sustained funding to support all aspects of addiction treatment.”

A call to improve access to alcohol addiction support in non-urban areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we are to reduce alcohol-related harm across the country, a multifaceted approach is required. Increased investment in abstinence-based addiction treatment, awareness and personalised recovery programs are all key components for narrowing the gap between regions and reducing alcohol-related deaths nationwide.

“The main reason we set up Rehabs UK, alongside East-Coast Recovery, was to address the significant challenges people face with travel and the cost of residential rehab, especially in rural areas," says Morse.

“Our approach focuses on accessibility, flexibility, and personalised care - ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to heal and thrive. By offering thorough assessments, we ensure individuals understand their options and can make informed decisions about their treatment. This personalised approach helps overcome barriers and ensures people receive the right care for their unique needs.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, find your local support services on the Liverpool City Council website. Visit the Rehabs UK site for more information about alcoholism, drug addictions and behavioural addictions.