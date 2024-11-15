Northwich care home set to host Friendship Friday initiative to tackle social isolation in winter months ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Friendship Friday’s will take place at Daneside Court, a residential and nursing care home, every second Friday of the month, starting on Friday, December 13, 2024. The home will open their doors to members of the local community for a warm cup of tea, light snacks and a chat to provide the opportunity to make new friends.
The aim of the initiative is to provide comfort and support to members of the local community, particularly during the cold winter months. Every Winter, loneliness and social isolation can predominantly impact older members of the community.
To launch the first of their Friendship Friday initiative events, Daneside Court has arranged for a special guest visitor to attend the event on Friday, December 13, 2024. Crunchy, a Shetland pony, will be attending dressed as a unicorn to help bring a magical smile to residents and members of staff, as the festive season approaches.
Samantha Farahat, Home Manager at Daneside Court Care Home, said:
“We are delighted to be opening our doors at Daneside Court Care Home for our Friendship Friday initiative to welcome in members of the local community to help tackle loneliness and social isolation which is a key focus for us at any time of the year but especially during the dark cold winter months.
“Our Friendship Friday initiative, taking place on every second Friday of the month, will provide members of the local community to come into a friendly and welcoming environment for a cup of tea or coffee, light snacks and a chat to build meaningful connections and friendships with each other.”