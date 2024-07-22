OKTAGON founders insist they're working on Shem Rock vs Ivan Buchinger fight in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpudlian Shem Rock has won his last 3 fights, all via first-round submission, and Rock has called for a shot at a main event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OKTAGON MMA co-owner, Pavol Neruda has hinted that Liverpudlian star Shem Rock could fight in front of a home crowd in the not-too-distant future but insists any event in Liverpool 'will not be easy' to arrange.

In his last outing, Rock silenced the home crowd, submitting bitter rival Joroslav Pokorny in front of 28,000 fans at Prague’s Eden Stadium. This saw Rock move to a three-fight win streak, all by first-round rear-naked chokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The divisive character has been making waves at OKTAGON MMA – Europe’s biggest MMA promotion – and is edging closer towards a main event slot.

Shem Rock silenced the home crowd in Prague, as he submitted bitter rival, Joroslav Pokorny

After calling out Slovak Ivan Buchinger, could that showcase fight possibly take place in Liverpool? While Neruda insisted it was something that he and the organisation would like to see happen, he was also realistic about the prospect of Rock competing in front of a home crowd.

"We would absolutely love to see Buchi fight Shem Rock in Liverpool," Neruda admitted at the OKTAGON 59 post-fight press conference. "But it will not be easy to make it happen. We have been trying to but unfortunately, it’s still prohibited in Liverpool right now.

"Perhaps we can make it happen somewhere else or try and get Shem to negotiate with the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Either way, an event in England involving Shem is very much in our heads and we will work to make it happen."

Liverpudlian MMA star Shem Rock

On the topic of fighting in Liverpool, Rock had previously gone on record to outline his keenness.

He claimed in June: "My bucket list fight is to main event in Liverpool. I know me versus anyone else in Liverpool, I will sell it out - 100%. It would be like the old Paddy 'The Baddy' days at the Echo Arena, d'you know what I mean?

"Obviously, it's hard to get good arenas in Liverpool now. M&S Bank [Arena] don't really wanna do MMA, so I'm looking to be the bad guy for now and fight away in enemy territory. But if the opportunity does arise to fight in Liverpool on a big card, I'm there for it, lad. That's what I want the most."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.