Pall Mall’s Dirty Protest hits Merseyside to raise bowel cancer awareness

Liverpool city centre was taken over on April 2nd by a unique sight - people dressed as poo emojis and loo rolls - marking Pall Mall’s third annual Dirty Protest, ‘The Turd.’

Held during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, the event aimed to break the taboo around bowel health and educate the public about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, the UK’s second-biggest cancer killer after lung cancer.

The protest began outside John Lewis in Liverpool One, with participants marching through the city’s streets. Dr Chun Tang, Medical Director and private GP at Pall Mall, joined the protest.

Dr Tang has a personal connection to the cause, having lost his father to bowel cancer 16 years ago due to being diagnosed stage four. His brother’s early diagnosis at stage one allowed for a full recovery, which drove his passion for raising awareness and to introduce the groundbreaking ColoAlert® bowel cancer test to the UK.

“Pall Mall’s Dirty Protest – ‘The Turd’ came to Merseyside to remind Liverpudlians that poo is not taboo,” said Dr. Tang.

“By talking openly about bowel habits and knowing the symptoms, lives can be saved. This year, we went bigger and bolder to get that message across, and the response was fantastic.”

Married at First Sight star and Pall Mall patient Adrian Sanderson joined the protest to help spread the word. With bowel cancer on the rise in people aged 25 to 49 and affecting one in 17 men, Adrian’s support shines a light on why early checks matter.

“If just one person recognises the symptoms early because of what we’re doing, it’s all worth it,” Adrian said.

The marchers encouraged people to check their bowel habits and performed a cheeky rendition of "Love, Love Your Poo," a nod to Liverpool’s famous fab four. The protest sparked conversations across the city, with both Dr Tang hoping to inspire earlier diagnoses and increased awareness.

With 120 people diagnosed with bowel cancer daily in the UK, and 46 lives lost each day, the protest highlighted the importance of early detection.

A recent survey by Pall Mall revealed that 53% of Brits had not attended a bowel cancer screening when offered, and 27% admitted to being too embarrassed to discuss bowel health with their doctor.

Early detection can save lives, and the protest aimed to remind everyone that poo is definitely not taboo.

The good news is Pall Mall has seen demand for ColoAlert testing surge significantly since the launch of their ‘Dirty Protests’, with booked appointments increasing by 225% year on year.

Pall Mall Medical is offering £100 off a ColoAlert® Bowel Cancer stool test throughout April, for more information please visit https://www.pallmallmedical.co.uk/about-us/special-offers/bowel-cancer-awareness-campaign/