Pedal Power: A team of cycling enthusiasts from LGH Hotels management raise £20,000 For Cancer Research UK

A team of LGH Best Western Managers and head office staff have smashed their £5,000 fundraising target to raise over £20,000 for Cancer Research UK, turning a work trip to Mallorca into an epic cycling challenge.

On 30th March, led by Operations Director LGH and head of fundraising, Gordon Dennistoun and joined by General Manager, The Queen at Chester, Bob Fairweather; Cluster General Manager, Midlands & East, David Croasdale; and General Manager Manchester South and Head of FLS LGH Best Western Division, Damon Yoxall (picture top right), the sporting foursome tackled the breathtaking yet formidable Mallorca’s Cap de Formentor loop.

Starting and finishing in Puerto Pollensa in the north of the island, this stunning but demanding route covers 35.5km, with a gruelling 973m of elevation, and is not for novices or the faint hearted.

As well as sharing their fundraising link here far and wide through their personal contacts, they contacted local and national suppliers who kindly donated along with hotel guests on check out, plus LGH hotel teams based in Aberdeen to Bournemouth set up events, raffles, auctions and sponsored walks to drum up funds. The Best Western Carlisle team, who took on the immense challenge of walking 20 miles along Hadrian’s Wall, raised an incredible £1,500 to add to the total.

Gordon Dennistoun says “The support for this fundraising event has been overwhelming and we are thankful to every person, organisation, hotel guest, leisure club & golf member who has generously given time and money. When we saw that our Pan European conference was going to be taking place in Mallorca, the slightly bonkers idea of turning a work trip into a fundraising exercise seemed like the best way to maximise our time away! Cancer has sadly touched the lives of so many of us and we particularly wanted to acknowledge a friend and colleague of ours, Nick Henry, who died of cancer at a very young age, so we were paying tribute to him and his family through these efforts.”

The team are still taking donations and every penny raised will go to charity.