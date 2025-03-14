Plans submitted for new homes in Bromborough

Plans for 217 new homes in the Bromborough area of the Wirral have been submitted to Wirral Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regeneration of this brownfield site would include the demolition of the existing vacant office buildings to bring forward the much-needed new homes.

The new homes have been specifically designed to meet the needs of the local housing market – ranging from one to four-bedroom and a mixture of 2, 2.5 and 3 storeys in height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development proposes a variety of house types including apartments, townhouses, semi-detached, and detached dwellings.

CGI of the proposed development

It includes proposals for 33 properties to be offered as either intermediate or affordable rent tenures to be transferred to a housing association.

The housebuilder will also undertake a variety of infrastructure improvements, including upgrading Warren Lane as well as pedestrian and cycle improvements on Old Hall Road.

Financial contributions will also be made towards highway and bus stop improvements, recreational facilities and habitat enhancement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circa 4.5 acres of public open space would be provided on the development and a Biodiversity Net Gain will be achieved both on-site and off-site.

CGI of the proposed development

All high-value trees on the site will be maintained and in addition 197 new trees are to be planted, providing a new 0.8-hectare tree canopy.

Homes will incorporate a mix of renewable and low carbon technologies, including solar PV panels, EV charging points and heat pumps.

Chris Kershaw, Development Director at Persimmon North West, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Wirral Council and local stakeholders to deliver much needed new housing on this brownfield site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development would provide a wide range of high-quality, energy efficient homes, with something available for all buyers at prices people can afford.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Wirral Council as we progress the application through the planning system.”