Primary school gifted high-vis vests to learn ‘beyond the classroom’

Two stores in Ellesmere Port have worked together to donate a large number of safety vests to a local school.

Specsavers Ellesmere Port and Cheshire Oaks have donated 100 vests to Woodlands Primary School to help the children stay safe during school trips. The stores were approached directly by the school, requesting the vests so that their pupils can take their education out of the classroom and enjoy hands-on learning in the local area.

Paul Quinton, retail director for both of the stores, says: "When Woodlands Primary approached us, we were more than happy to get involved and make a significant donation of vests.

"We are a locally owned and run opticians, and the safety of local children is paramount to us. Ensuring they are able to get the best education they can while staying as safe as possible is a priority.

"We’re glad that we were able to help the school, and will always do our best to support our local community."

Dr Vic Carr, headteacher of Woodlands Primary School, says: "Thank you, Specsavers, for your generous donation of high-visibility vests to our school. These vests will greatly enhance the safety of our children during school trips, ensuring they are easily seen and protected.

"We are a large school of over 500 pupils, so school trips can be quite complex but they are so important as they provide pupils with hands-on learning experiences beyond the classroom.

"These vests will ensure that we can continue to offer great experiences to our pupils safely. Your support is truly appreciated."