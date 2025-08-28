Pro Despatch: Celebrating one year with The APC

From same-day specialists to overnight delivery experts

Founded and operated by Andrew O’Dowd and Chris Martin, Pro Despatch took a significant step forward in July 2024 by joining The APC - the UK’s largest independent parcel delivery network - expanding its services to include next-day deliveries for SMEs across Liverpool, Warrington and the surrounding areas.

When the opportunity to take over the local APC depot arose, the business recognised it as the perfect moment to join the network and accelerate its growth. This marked a new chapter for Pro Despatch, with the team expanding operations, renovating their premises and bringing on additional experienced staff as they moved into the world of overnight parcel delivery.

Chris Martin, Director at Pro Despatch, recalls: "We started as a same-day courier, and joining The APC felt like the natural next step to grow the business alongside a network that shares our commitment to quality, reliability and supporting local businesses. Taking over the depot wasn’t without its challenges, but our customer service and control teams worked hard from the outset to establish ourselves as a trusted partner for SMEs across the region and ensure they receive the service and support they can rely on."

A trusted logistics partner for local businesses

Renowned for its dependable and customer-focused approach, Pro Despatch has built a reputation as a trusted logistics partner for local businesses in the area. Now operating across the L, WA1-3, WA5 and WA8-12 postcodes, the firm helps SMEs connect with customers both locally and nationwide by combining local expertise with the national reach of The APC network.

Alongside its APC operation, Pro Despatch has successfully integrated its same-day and overnight services, giving customers greater flexibility and convenience. Many same-day clients now rely on the business for next-day deliveries, while some overnight customers use its services for urgent same-day needs. This dual capability has deepened customer relationships and enabled Pro Despatch to deliver dependable, bespoke logistics solutions tailored to support SMEs across the region.

A year of growth and transformation

In just twelve months, Pro Despatch has grown from a ten-van operation into a thriving depot within The APC network, now operating 35 vehicles and employing 45 people. In the first six months alone, nightly volumes increased by 100 consignments, with the business scaling rapidly while strengthening day-to-day processes and capacity.

“Pro Despatch’s first year as part of The APC has truly been a transformative journey,” said Chris. “Joining the network has opened up new opportunities and allowed us to elevate our services to a whole new level for our customers. We’re proud of the significant growth we’ve achieved, driven by our team’s dedication and the strong trust that local SMEs have placed in us.”

A strong foundation for the future

Looking ahead, Pro Despatch remains firmly committed to maintaining high service standards while building on the solid foundation laid during its first year as part of The APC network. The business is focused on continuing to adapt and provide the flexibility, convenience and high-quality service that local businesses across the region have come to appreciate.

With ongoing investment in both its people and fleet, Pro Despatch is determined to continue its growth while upholding its strong commitment to service excellence. Chris concludes: “Our focus on quality and reliability truly makes us stand out. By continually investing in our team and resources, we are dedicated to supporting our customers and empowering their growth in the years to come.”

Find out more about Pro Despatch here: https://www.pro-despatch.co.uk/ and The APC here: https://apc-overnight.com/.