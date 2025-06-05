Review: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, held in Liverpool’s iconic Sefton Park, was a vibrant showcase of diverse musical talent and unexpected collaborations. Across the weekend, the festival delivered memorable performances and unique experiences — with excellent value for money tickets.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, held in Liverpool’s iconic Sefton Park, was a vibrant showcase of diverse musical talent and unexpected collaborations. Across the weekend, the festival delivered memorable performances and unique experiences — with excellent value for money tickets.

A carnival atmosphere ensued for three days in the South Liverpool park — with a range of top acts paired with new, fresh talent being showcased. From the Main Stage to the Introducing stage, it was a musical feast spanning a various genres and styles, and in terms of food and drink — there was every type of cuisine imaginable!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kudos must be given to the security at this large scale event. There was great feel-good vibes at the festival throughout the three days, with lots of staff present and no signs of any trouble whatsoever. It was clear, as you’d expect from a BBC event, that no expense was spared and a lot of work and planning had gone into the festival.

Tom Grennan and Melanie Chisholm

Friday’s highlights for me included Natasha Bedingfield, whose energetic set had the crowd singing along to her classic hits. Tom Grennan also delivered a captivating performance, blending upbeat anthems with soulful ballads. One of the most intriguing segments was “His Secret Acts,” featuring surprise performances and collaborations, such as KSI with Ella Henderson and Sporty Spice.

These unexpected pairings created unique and memorable moments, adding an element of spontaneity to the event. Miles Temp was one of the many stars of the BBC Introducing Stage, whilst Big hitters Biffy Clyro, The Wombats and James Hype brought the first day to a close in emphatic style!

Saturday featured so many top acts once again and it was so difficult to catch every artist I wanted to. Local legends Sugarbabes took us on a trip down memory lane with their timeless hits, after Ed Sheeran had made a very special guest appearance, whilst Blossoms showed us all how far they’ve come with an exhilarating performance on the main stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolf Alice brought something super cool and alternative to the party, whilst Inhaler absolutely packed out the New Music Stage tent. Danny Howard was one of the many stars of the Dance Stage, whilst the day was brought to a close by the incredible Sam Fender — who absolutely blew us away with a dynamic set of anthems!

BBC 1

Sunday continued in the same fashion, with Lola Young mesmerizing the audience with her soulful voice, whilst Self Esteem brought a fierce energy to the New Music stage, with a full gospel and dance crew to boot. Jade Thirlwall’s solo performance was a standout, marking her first solo act with a flawless and energetic display.

Exciting local acts Pixey and Keyside were amongst the top talents on the Introducing stage — demonstrating that we certainly have a great music scene here in Merseyside. Jorja Smith and Wetleg were both incredible, with Wetleg equalling Wolf Alice as one of the most alternative and wild performances of the weekend. The final act of the weekend was Mumford & Sons, who brought the three day extravaganza to an end in style!

Overall, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend was a resounding success, celebrating music, community, and creativity. The well-curated lineup and innovative segments, like Secret Acts, provided a refreshing twist to the traditional festival format, whilst the wide range of food and drink on offer was fantastic. The BBC’s commitment to providing a top-tier, safe and fun experience was evident, making it a weekend to remember for all.