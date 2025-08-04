Re:volve Real Estate celebrates milestone second anniversary with major new client wins

Re:volve Real Estate, the award-winning property and asset management specialists, with offices in Wilmslow and Liverpool, is marking its second anniversary with a series of significant new instructions and award wins, capping another exceptional year of growth for the business.

Since its launch in July 2023, Re:volve has cemented its reputation for providing transparent, director-led property management services with a focus on enhancing asset value and tenant experience. In the past few months, the firm has secured a string of new contracts, expanding its national portfolio and demonstrating continued client confidence in its unique approach.

New instructions include 53 King Street, a prominent Grade II listed building in Manchester’s exclusive banking district. Re:volve has been appointed to deliver facilities and asset management services for this landmark building.

The company has also been instructed on a three-site industrial portfolio across the North West by Chisholm & Company Holdings, providing management and strategic asset optimisation for the private landlord’s estates.

Re:volve Team

Additionally, Re:volve is delivering a major national audit project for Potter Space, owners of five logistics and industrial parks across the UK, focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing value.

Finally, the firm has taken on the management of a key office building in the heart of the Basing View regeneration zone in Basingstoke, called Network House.

Clients have praised Re:volve’s proactive, commercially-minded approach. Stuart Dawson, Chairman of Consolidated Property Group, said:

"Re:volve quickly became a trusted partner, raising standards across our portfolio and delivering improvements that add real value, enhance operations, and strengthen occupier relationships."

Anna Main, MD of Re:volve Real Estate

Anna Main, Managing Director and founder of Re:volve Real Estate, commented:

"What we’ve achieved over the last two years is a testament to our talented team, our collaborative ethos, and our belief that property management can and should deliver measurable value for both owners and occupiers. This year’s wins underline the trust our clients place in us to manage iconic and complex assets, and we’re excited to continue building on this success."

In addition to growing its client base, Re:volve’s success has been recognised by the wider business community. Anna was recently named Business Person of the Year at the North Cheshire Business Awards 2025, in recognition of her leadership, vision, and impact on the sector.

"Winning Business Person of the Year was a huge honour and really reflects the incredible hard work of the whole Re:volve team," added Anna. "We’re heading into year three with ambition, confidence, and excitement about what’s to come."

(L-R) Directors Simon Davies, Anna Main and Ceryn Coughlin

Since its inception, Re:volve has grown to manage assets valued at over £450m for more than 38 clients across the UK, with a team of over 20 professionals working from offices in Wilmslow, Liverpool and London.

For more information on Re:volve Real Estate, visit www.revolverealestate.co.uk