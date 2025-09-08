Royal British Legion encourages Liverpool locals to lace up their trainers and join this year's Poppy Walk
The sociable 3km or 6km walk will take place at Sefton Park, Liverpool on Saturday 8th November. Registration will open at 10am, with the walk starting at 11am, shortly after a moment of Remembrance.
Funds raised from the Poppy Walk will help the RBL to continue supporting veterans, those serving, and their families, offering expert advice and practical support with everything from recovery, housing, finances and employment. The RBL is there for life – whatever the need, whenever it’s needed.
As well as raising important funds for this year's Poppy Appeal, the Poppy Walk will also be a chance to remember, reflect, and plant a lasting tribute to the Armed Forces community. Participants will receive a wooden poppy tribute that can be personalised with a message to a loved one and planted at the event. These tributes will then be replanted in the Field of Remembrance at the Royal British Legion’s National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
The family and dog friendly walk has an entry fee of £10 per adult, and under 18s can attend free of charge. All participants are encouraged to fundraise what they can, and new for this year, anyone who raises £150 or more will receive an exclusive Poppy Walk medallion.
Money raised from the Poppy Walk, will go towards supporting people like Steve King. The 54-year-old veteran, from Liverpool, was supported by the RBL after a service injury heavily impacted his life. On the support, Steve said:
“I reached a low point, losing my job, my marriage, and my home in a short period. In desperation, I contacted the Legion, and they were exceptional. The support I have received from the RBL has been unforgettable. I never felt like a mere client or a name on a list. Please consider participating in the Poppy Walks if you are able; the funds raised will be used to assist other veterans like myself.”
Steve Conneely, Poppy Appeal Manager for Merseyside for the Royal British Legion, said:
“We encourage as many people as possible from across Liverpool and the wider Merseyside area to join the Royal British Legion’s 2025 Poppy Walk. The walk aims to raise vital funds for the Armed Forces community at a time when the nation unites in Remembrance to honour those who have served and sacrificed. With over 34,000 service personnel in Merseyside, it’s a fantastic way to come together with family and friends to thank and support the Armed Forces community.”
A 20% discount is also available for adult entry fees, using the code WALK20 at checkout. To sign up or for further information please visit: rbl.org.uk/poppy-walk
The RBL is always looking for volunteers to support on the day. If you would like to join the Poppy Walks Events Team, visit: rbl.org.uk/event-volunteer
The Royal British Legion has been providing life-long support to serving personnel, veterans, and their families for more than 100 years. This includes physical and mental health recovery and wellbeing services, expert financial and employment support, and campaigning for better treatment of serving and ex-serving personnel.