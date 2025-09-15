Sapphire appoints Helen Grey as Global Business Development Director to accelerate international growth

Sapphire, a North West-based contracting and accounting firm, has announced the appointment of Helen Grey as Global Business Development Director, reinforcing its commitment to international expansion and strengthening its support for recruitment agencies operating across borders.

With more than 25 years of business development experience in payroll and accounting, including at leading software provider Sage, Helen specialises in helping businesses expand globally through strategic partnerships. Her expertise spans the UK, US, and wider international markets, giving her a strong foundation to deliver Sapphire’s next phase of growth.

At Sapphire, Helen will focus on developing and executing the firm’s international business strategy. This includes building scalable partnerships with recruitment agencies, extending Sapphire’s footprint in the US and UK, and identifying opportunities in other high-growth regions. She will help agencies access new markets with reduced complexity, greater efficiency, and confidence in local compliance.

Her appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Sapphire’s International division. The firm recently launched a global employment services solution that enables it to operate in more than 100 countries, supporting clients with international tax, compliance, and workforce management.

It also introduced a specialist freelancer accountancy service across six European countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and France. Together with Sapphire’s existing AUG-licensed payroll service in Germany, these solutions have already contributed to a 116% increase in international revenue.

Alex Moore, Sales Operations Director at Sapphire, commented: “Helen’s appointment is an important step in Sapphire’s journey. Her experience in both the UK and US markets, combined with her ability to build long-term strategic partnerships, makes her the ideal person to lead our global business development. As demand for cross-border payroll and compliance solutions continues to grow, Helen will play a pivotal role in helping agencies scale globally while maintaining the personal service Sapphire is known for.”

Helen Grey, Global Business Development Director at Sapphire, said: “Sapphire is a market leader with a culture that truly sets it apart. The energy, motivation, and commitment within the business are unlike anything I’ve experienced, and it’s clear why the company has built such a strong reputation. I’m excited to develop partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for agencies, particularly in the US, where the need for reliable, cost-effective payroll solutions is huge. Together, we can deliver a more tailored and scalable approach for agencies looking to expand internationally.”