SAS Who Dares Wins Chief Instructor Ant Middleton announced for special event at The Grand in Southport

SAS Who Dares Wins Chief Instructor Ant Middleton will be making his ONLY appearance in England this year at a unique event in Southport.

The special forces sniper, conqueror of Mount Everest and motivational speaker will take centre stage at The Grand, on Lord Street, in Southport town centre from 3pm on Bank Holiday Sunday, 25th May 2025.

Tickets will be in high demand to hear from this fabulous speaker and fearless soldier.

Ant Middleton will be staring at a spectacular Charity Gala, raising vital funds for the ICU Steps charity.

Run by former intensive care patients and relatives, ICU Steps improves the care and support available to patients recovering from critical illness during their long recovery.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy a delicious three course Sunday roast dinner, along with the opportunity to hear Ant Middleton.

Platinum tickets and tables are also available, which will also include: a VIP Reception at Harry’s Bar from 1pm; a photo opportunity with Ant Middleton; and a table close to the stage.

Tickets are available at: Ant Middleton - The Grand

Andrew Mikhail said: “Ant Middleton is a truly inspirational public speaker, with an astonishing life story.

“He has been a sniper in the UK special forces; he has climbed Mount Everest and K2; and he has starred in some dramatic series on TV.

“We are very excited that The Grand in Southport will play host to his only scheduled live appearance in England this year.

“This really is a unique, one-off event that you won’t want to miss out on.

“We are raising money for a fantastic cause with ICU Steps, a charity that plays a vital role in supporting hospital patients and their families.”

About Ant Middleton

Ant Middleton is a globally renowned figure known for his mastery of extreme adventure, leadership, and resilience. With an elite military background spanning the Royal Marines, 9 Parachute Squadron, and Special Boat Service (SBS), Ant has built a reputation as one of the most formidable minds in mental and physical endurance.

Ant joined the armed forces at just 16, rising swiftly through the ranks to become a point man / lead scout, primary fires operator, and sniper, before achieving the rare ‘Holy Trinity’ of the UK’s Elite Forces. His military career laid the foundation for his powerful teachings on mental resilience, adaptability, and high-performance leadership.

Ant became a household name as Chief Instructor on the hit TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins and later took his expertise to the global stage, helping establish SAS Australia.

His thirst for adventure has led him to front numerous high-stakes television series, including Mutiny, a gripping re-enactment of Captain William Bligh’s infamous voyage, and Escape, which challenged skilled engineers to survive extreme conditions.

In 2019, Ant faced one of the world’s greatest challenges, scaling Mount Everest during the powerful Extreme Everest Series. Then, in 2022, he successfully summited K2, one of the deadliest mountains on Earth, further cementing his reputation as a fearless explorer and pushing the boundaries of human endurance.

His hit Sky One series Straight Talking saw him take on raw and adventurous road trips with global celebrities, including Liam Payne and Rebel Wilson. In 2023, he fronted Million Dollar Island, a survival-based reality show that tested 100 contestants in the ultimate battle for resilience.

About ICU Steps

Run by former intensive care patients and relatives, ICU Steps aims to improve the care and support available to patients recovering from critical illness during their long recovery.

Its aims are to:

support patients and relatives affected by critical illness

promote recognition of the physical and psychological consequences of critical illness through education of the medical profession and the general public

encourage research into treatment and the prevention of these issues

ICU Steps is the UK's only intensive care patient support charity.

About The Grand

The first phase of The Grand opened on 15th July 2022, following a £4 million transformation by Mikhail Hotel & Leisure Group. It saw the creation of 60 local jobs.

Guests can enjoy The Grand Brasserie and Chloe’s Bar on the ground floor. The 250-seater Princess Grace function room and wedding suite on the first floor has become the premier events and function room in Southport, catering for events, weddings, celebrations and conferences.

Phase Two of the scheme will see the creation of a wellness centre, spa and hotel rooms.

For more details about what’s on at The Grand Southport please visit: thegrand.co.uk