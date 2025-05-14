Side hustle streets… the Liverpool postcode earning the most cash from renting driveways
The newly released data from the online parking platform YourParkingSpace reveals that in 2024, residents in the UK’s top-earning postcode made a combined total of nearly half a million pounds from renting out their driveways.
London postcodes lead the way, with HA9 in Brent - home to Wembley Stadium - taking the top spot with £484,257 in annual earnings.
Outside the capital, postcodes near airports and Premier League football grounds also performed strongly. Topping the list is LU2 near Luton Airport, generating £157,785, followed by L5 in Anfield, home to Liverpool FC, at £147,773, CM22 next to Stansted Airport with £131,461, and RH6 near Gatwick Airport on £123,545.
Andy Syrett, UK managing director at YourParkingSpace, said: “London’s size and traffic levels naturally create high demand for driveway parking, but what’s also clear is the opportunity for homeowners living near big stadiums and airports.
“Whether it’s fans heading to a match or travellers flying abroad, people want convenient and affordable parking - and homeowners are capitalising on that demand.
“It’s a win-win - drivers get a cheaper and easier place to park, and local residents earn passive income with minimal effort.”
The in-depth study by YourParkingSpace also shows demand in Aldershot, near one of the main commuter railway lines into London.
Andy added: “In uncertain economic times, additional income from renting out a driveway has obvious financial appeal.”
