Sip, savour, celebrate: Voyagers' under starting orders for Grand National Weekend

Race day line-up to include Champagne breakfasts, live music and special dining offers

With The Grand National just around the corner, Voyagers Restaurant & Bar is set to become a premier destination for racegoers, offering a bespoke programme across the racing weekend.

As the racecourse buzzes with excitement, Voyagers Restaurant & Bar will bring a whole host of offerings to soak up the atmosphere both before and after the main event.

The restaurant, located in Liverpool's historic Ropewalks District, will offer exclusive breakfast, brunch and dinner packages, providing the perfect setting for pre and post-race celebrations.

Voyagers Restaurant

Visitors can start their day in style with the special Champagne Breakfast & Brunch – a luxury continental buffet with a brunch dish for £19.50 per person, served from 6.30am until 1pm on Ladies Day and from 7am to 1pm on Grand National Day.

Live music from Jess Harvey andBen Paveley will fill the elegant space from 10am until 1pm on both days, creating the perfect backdrop for those pre-race drinks.

All Racegoers will receive 15% off Voyagers beverage prices when showing their race badge or ticket. Toast to a successful day with a glass of Taittinger Champagne at £10.62 or indulge in a bottle for £59.50, while prosecco is available at £4.67 per glass or £28.50 per bottle.

For those returning from Aintree, Voyagers offers a tempting post-race menu, with three small plates for just £19.95, providing the ideal way to continue the evening's celebrations, with the restaurant's globally inspired small plates to include Caramelised cauliflower arancini, blue cheese dip, Salt & pepper baby squid, sesame mayonnaise and Asian spiced Seabass with mint yoghurt and Asian Slaw a delicious conclusion to a day at the races. This menu is available Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th April from 5pm-10pm.

Jake Parry, Head Chef at Voyagers, said: "Grand National weekend has a unique energy that races through Liverpool. We understand that a day at Aintree isn't just about the horses though – it's about the full experience and the sheer excitement which is hard to ignore.

“That's why we've crafted our offerings to ensure guests can fuel up in style before the starting gates open, and continue the celebrations long after the final furlong.

“Whether you're dressed to impress for Ladies Day or cheering on your favourite for the National itself, we're ready to make your racing weekend a winner from the first bite to the last sip."

For reservations or more information, visit www.voyagersliverpool.com or call 0151 294 6633.