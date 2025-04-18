Southport Lifeboat hosts Open Day on Good Friday with tours around the base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Southport Lifeboat Station will once again be open to the public today (18 April) between 10am and 4pm.

A Southport Lifeboat spokesperson said: “Guests will be given a guided tour of the station and the chance to see our lifesaving equipment used by the crew, including our new Incident Support Unit.

“Please note - there is no on-site parking or vehicle access to the station. Nearby car parks are available.

“Be sure to visit us on Good Friday in what promises to be a real treat for all the family!”

Southport Lifeboat Station

It costs £60,000 to keep Southport Lifeboat functioning all year round.

That is no mean task during ordinary times, let alone the extraordinary times we currently find ourselves in.

Southport Lifeboat is funded entirely through public donations, and is independent of the RNLI, which abandoned Southport many years ago.

There are other ways you can help the charity continue to save lives, including joining Lifeboat Lotto or online donations.

For more details about the emergency service, or if you would like to donate, please visit their website: southport-lifeboat.org.uk