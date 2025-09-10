Southport skies will come alive with first drone light show this September

A world-leading pioneer in jaw dropping light displays will help Southport’s twilight skies shine later this month in a first of its kind for the town. Not only will thousands of families be once again wowed by the British Musical Fireworks Championship, they will also be treated to an awesome drone light show

Never before seen in Southport or Sefton, DroneSwarm – who are the UK’s leading aerial light display team – will dazzle ticket holders at Victoria Park with stunning drone and light displays to compliment a roster of the very best fireworks.

The two-night event, often dubbed the “World Cup of Fireworks,” by fans of the annual showcase, will see six former champions go head-to-head in a spectacular battle for the ultimate crown.

Each display will combine precision pyrotechnics with synchronised musical scores, judged on creativity, technical execution, crowd impact, and musicality.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said: “What a way to round up a brilliant summer of events, gigs and celebrations in our wonderful Borough.

“Tickets are selling out fast, especially with the addition of the cutting edge drone display which I cannot wait to see!

“We’re delighted to be working with DroneSwarm and their full-colour drones will deliver choreographed animations and patterns in perfect harmony with fireworks, offering a truly unforgettable double spectacle.”

Event Highlights:

• Two unforgettable nights of competition and entertainment

• World-class pyrotechnics and drone performances

• A once-in-a-lifetime Champion of Champions showdown

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available in advance only - there will be no gate sales.

• General Admission: £12 per person

• Under 5s: Free

• Last chance for Seated Tickets: £25 per person

• Parking: £8 per car

Event Schedule

• Saturday 27th September: 17:30 – 21:30

• Sunday 28th September: 17:30 – 21:30

Location: Victoria Park, Southport

Tickets are selling quickly, with Saturday seated tickets already sold out and Sunday seated tickets have a limited availability left.

Secure your spot now before it sells out British Musical Fireworks Championship - Visit Southport

For updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow @southportfireworks on social media.