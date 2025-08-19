Southport welcomes talented new Principal

Laura Feenan, Actress & Musical Theatre Coach from Manchester, is set to inspire the next generation of budding young performers in Southport. Laura, 31, has taken on the role as the new Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Southport bringing a wealth of creative experience to the role.

A long-standing member of the Stagecoach family, performing arts have been a major part ofLaura’s life since she was a Stagecoach student herself from the age of 11. Since then, she went on to train at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, as well as becoming a qualified Vocal Balance Coach, working at institutions such as Mountview & Pendleton and providing coaching for Disney Theatricals.

Laura says of her new position: “I am so excited for the opportunity to build a strong, creative programme that will challenge the talented children of Southport, whilst being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them.

“We have been extremely busy planning the year and its activities. Watch this space for some of the exciting events we have in store, including our free discovery days on 13th & 20th September and our first full school show in March 2026!

Stagecoach Performing Arts Southport is part of the biggest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools in the UK. The classes are divided across Early Stages (ages 4-6), Main Stages (ages 6-15) and Further Stages (ages 15+) and cover singing, dancing and acting.