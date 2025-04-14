Southport’s Prime Location Attracts Home Buyers Far And Wide

By Henry Lewis
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Barratt Homes’ Southport development Victoria Mews has received attention from commuters from all over the country due to the town’s connectivity.

Now over 95% sold, the commuter’s paradise is close to large metropolitan areas such as Liverpool, Preston and Ormskirk, as well as beautiful beaches and National Trust properties.

Within an hour of the development, home buyers could reach the city centres of Liverpool and Preston. There are also three separate train stations in Southport, Birkdale and Ormskirk, all within seven miles of the development, providing connections further afield to Bolton and Manchester.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to have Victoria Mews within the Southport area. It’s a prime location that our customers are very eager for, and the community is very close to being completed.

DWNW - A typical kitchen and dining area at Victoria MewsDWNW - A typical kitchen and dining area at Victoria Mews
DWNW - A typical kitchen and dining area at Victoria Mews

“Merseyside is a county that’s very dear to our hearts here and we are delighted to provide new opportunities for property seekers to make a fresh start in the region.”

Flying internationally also couldn’t be easier with Liverpool Airport only 29 miles away and Manchester Airport being 43 miles away. Residents can also visit one of seven nearby golf courses, five of which hold international tournaments and events.

Nature lovers can enjoy the proximity to all that the Merseyside countryside has to offer, with Southport and Ainsdale’s beaches and National Trust Formby all close to home.

Residents at the developments can enjoy the many amenities available in the nearby area. These include Hickory’s Smokehouse, Tesco Extra, Sainsbury’s, a Post Office, and Dobbie’s with Little Waitrose.

DWNW - Typical bedroom at David Wilson Homes Southport developmentDWNW - Typical bedroom at David Wilson Homes Southport development
DWNW - Typical bedroom at David Wilson Homes Southport development

Victoria Mews has a final collection of four bedroom homes currently priced from £320,000, with just two homes remaining in total before the development is sold out.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 033 3455 3073 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.

