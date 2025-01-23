Storm Éowyn: National Express service changes on Friday 24 January due to red weather warning

By Nikki Houghton
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 08:20 BST
National Express coach services will continue to operate as normal on Friday 24 January, aside from a small number of cancelled or amended stops and services, due to the red weather warning for Storm Éowyn.

The cancelled or amended services are those that were planned to run within the red weather warning area across Scotland.

Subject to the changing weather conditions, services that are currently cancelled or amended on Friday 24th January are:

10:10 departure from Edinburgh will depart from Carlisle at 13:35. Edinburgh, Glasgow and Hamilton will not be served.

07:30 from Birmingham will operate as normal to Manchester. It will depart Manchester at 13:00 and terminate in Glasgow. Edinburgh will not be served.

07:30 from Birmingham will operate as normal to Leeds. The service is planned to depart Leeds 30 minutes later than the current timetable.

09:15 from Glasgow will depart from Newcastle at 13:30. Glasgow, Edinburgh, Berwick and Alnwick will not be served.

All other services between England and Scotland are expected to operate as scheduled and customers are advised to check www.nationalexpress.com for the latest updates before they travel.

A spokesperson for National Express said: “Safety is our number one priority. While most of our services are expected to operate as scheduled, we have cancelled or amended some services through Scotland during the red weather warning on Friday 24 January. We’re asking customers to check our website before travelling. We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will update our website when there is new information to share.”

National Express is proactively contacting customers who have already booked to travel in the red weather warning time period and locations. It is offering free amendments for an alternative service or refunds for those customers who are affected. More information is provided on www.nationalexpress.com.

