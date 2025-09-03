Summer festivities at Amazon in Knowsley

Attendees marked the occasion at Birchwood Park with a funfair and rides

Employees from Amazon in Knowsley attended the site’s annual summer celebration with their friends and families.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion at Birchwood Park with a funfair and rides, arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolai Tarchila, a team member at Amazon in Knowsley who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

The annual celebration is arranged as a thank you to the team

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast, and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

Tom Allen, Site Leader at Amazon in Knowsley, added: “Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”