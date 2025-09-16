Superclub takes over student digs: Ministry of Sound announces house party your with Lab54

The tour will see the London club taking over six student houses across September and October

This September, Ministry of Sound, in collaboration with pop-up specialists Lab54 and joined by iconic fashion brand Von Dutch, is stepping out of the club and into student living rooms with a first-of-its-kind Fresher’s House Party Tour.

For one month, the South London club will swap its renowned dancefloor for kitchens, gardens, and lounges across the UK, bringing the decks, dance music, and three decades of club culture straight to the heart of student nightlife.

“Club culture is always shifting; today’s students discover music, connect with artists, and build communities in new ways. This tour is a chance for us to break out of our own four walls and bring that Ministry energy directly to the next generation of ravers," said Matt Long, Club Director of Ministry of Sound.

"Many of our team and resident DJs started their journeys in student houses just like these, and we know how formative those first parties can be. We want to be part of that story.”

To bring the concept to life, Ministry of Sound is joined by Lab54, the team behind April’s infamous ‘Ministry break-in’ stunt that transformed the girls’ bathroom into an illegal rave. This autumn, they’ll bring the same energy to student houses in Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds and Newcastle, with performances from Ministry artists New Era, Skepsis, Disruptor, with more to be announced.

“Lab54 has made a name for itself by throwing the most outrageous parties in anywhere but a club. We have continuously brought people together, especially students, through our pledge to make our parties inclusive to every member of the community. This tour is about tapping into this energy to create nights that are actually remembered for years to come," said Audrey Stiffle, Head of Partnerships.

Joining the party is Von Dutch, the reborn noughties label that recently launched its music-focused fashion sub-brand, Von Dutch Loves. Already making waves as one of the industry’s most exciting new players, the music-meets-fashion arm made its mark this summer with a debut collaboration alongside Brazilian powerhouse Vintage Culture, before going further by giving 20 rising DJs the chance to perform on its own stage at Brunch Electronik Festival, positioning itself as a future scene-shaper.

That spirit of pushing culture forward is shared by Ministry of Sound Records, whose legacy has evolved beyond being a London tastemaker. Its DIY origins are rooted in the rebellious heart of dance music, its club has hosted dancers from all over the world for over three decades, and its label continues to shape the sounds of today, having nurtured some of music’s most notable names, including Eric Prydz, London Grammar, Eats Everything, Duck Sauce and Dom Dolla.

This tour signals the next step for Ministry, bringing its sound beyond the club and into the homes of a new generation of ravers.

Tour Dates

13.09

Bristol

New Era

18.09

Liverpool

Special Guests TBA

19.09

Manchester

Special Guests TBA

25.09

Nottingham

Ely Oaks

26.09

Leeds

Skepsis & Disruptor

03.10

Newcastle

Special Guests TBA

More names to be announced.

Follow Ministry and Lab54 to keep up to date with all announcements, as well as access to event tickets, and more.