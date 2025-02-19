If you are an adult wishing to pursue your dream of becoming a nurse, paramedic, midwife or one of the many other occupations within the Health Care sector, West Lancashire College can help you open the door to university with an Access to Higher Education course.

Access to Higher Education courses are designed for adults who have been away from education and are looking to get to university but may not yet have the qualifications to do so.

The college’s one-year programme - Access To Higher Education Diploma (Health & Social Care), awarded by Ascentis, will give you the foundations required to prepare you for university study. Topics covered include human biology, anatomy & physiology, genetics, and health & social provision, plus you will be coached to develop your academic writing and research skills in readiness for degree level study.

West Lancashire College has successfully delivered Access courses for over 30 years and typically has 100% rate for those students applying to university receiving offers of a place to study at degree level. Their alumni now includes hundreds of qualified professionals; Midwives, Nurses, Mental Health Nurses, Social Workers, Occupational Therapists, Children’s Nurses, and Learning Disability Nurses to name a few, who regularly come back in to talk to college students about their journey to success.

Take your first step to a career in Nursing and Allied Occupations

If you’re aged 19-23 and do not already hold a full Level 3 qualification, Access to Higher Education courses are FREE. If you already have a full Level 3 qualification (BTEC Level 3, 3 A Level etc) or you are aged over 23 you are entitled to apply for an Advanced Learner Loan to pay for your course, The great news is, if you study Access to Higher Education, and you subsequently go on to complete a higher education course you won’t have to pay back your Advanced Learner Loan!

For those who don’t quite meet the entry requirements to study an Access course, the college are delighted to offer you a ‘Pre-Access’ course which focusses on improving Maths and English grades, as well as offering essential study skills to help students progress to the Access to Higher Education programme.

If you are ready to take your first step to your dream career today, the college would love to chat to you. You can find out more on their website: westlancs.ac.uk or contact their Course Enquiries team: 01695 52300 [email protected]