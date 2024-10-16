Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tech creative company Fourth Wall has moved into a new office in a landmark Liverpool city centre development; Vanilla Factory on Fleet Street.

The tech-led fan engagement firm has taken 2,295 square feet of the building, which combines gorgeous original Victorian features with smart 21st century architecture, and has capacity for approximately 50 people.

The move to Liverpool city centre represents a significant financial investment by Fourth Wall who wanted a space that offers its staff something different. The office at Vanilla Factory is a relaxed open-plan layout, promoting team collaboration and idea sharing.

It complements the company’s larger HQ in Bromborough, Wirral, which also comes with a number of warehouses for Fourth Wall’s fulfilment and distribution centre. The multiple working spaces fit in with Fourth Wall’s hybrid culture, allowing staff the opportunity to split their time between the two offices and home.

From L to R Pete Hewison, Steve Hartley, Nik Noble, Kate Culbert and Anton Botes

Steve Hartley, Creative Director at Fourth Wall, comments: “The new city centre office is a superb collaborative space which supports our hybrid working set-up for staff. It’s easily accessible for our teams, clients and partners, and is a true creative environment which ultimately aids in the recruitment of top talent, whether that be in a full-time or freelance capacity.

“We’ve designed our new office with a real Fourth Wall feel. We are a sports specialist tech agency that is led by creativity and future thinking, and this is represented in the look and feel of our new space. There is a relaxed yet tech-led spin to it all, which includes several big-screen TVs visible from every part of the office and a 5m wide floor-to-ceiling LED screen hooked up to a wireless sound system to create an instant immersive experience.

“Our aim was to build a relaxing and inspiring environment that our teams and clients will appreciate and enjoy. The mini bar and PlayStation 5 taps into our ethos of being a fun place to work, and the collaboration spaces are perfect for exploring future ideas as a team.”

Vanilla Factory is renowned for its design with communal and informal spaces, as well as dedicated breakout areas. There are formal boardrooms and meeting rooms, as well as contemporary kitchens, a small rooftop terrace, bike store, showers.

Steve adds: “Vanilla Factory is the right space for our city centre office; it’s advanced in terms of design, brilliantly located on Fleet Street close to restaurants, cafes and bars, and perfectly showcases Liverpool’s regeneration. It is a contemporary commercial environment which perfectly suits our needs, and with a busy Q4 ahead we will continue to help our clients grow and monetise their customer base by providing a deeper brand experience.”

Working with more than 50 sports Clubs and federations across the UK and worldwide, Fourth Wall and its sister companies, alloc8 and Pack Track, provide a full suite of services and systems to maximise fan engagement and reduce administration, delivered by a team with huge experience in the world of sports, and all underpinned by technology.

For further information, visit www.fourthwallcreative.com.