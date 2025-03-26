The average Liverpool home is now worth £173,975

The proud north western city which will soon be home to the Premier League champions saw a rise of nine per cent year on year.

The rise, equivalent to £14,788 now means that the average home in the famed L postcode is £173,975.

Whilst many redevelopments occur around Liverpool including Everton departing to the Albert Dock and their new stadium, house prices in the city are standing firm.

The average UK homeowner has seen the value of their property increase by £13,000 over the last year, according to today’s House Price Index.

Brits living in leafy South Oxfordshire and Harborough, in Leicestershire, have most to celebrate with both rural areas seeing huge price rises in the 12 months since January 2024.

However, homeowners in many London boroughs suffered further price plunges.

The news comes as home-buyers across the UK anticipate changes to stamp duty thresholds that come into force from next month.

Movers currently pay stamp duty if their property costs more than £250,000. But from April 1, buyers will have to pay a 2% charge on all home purchases priced from £125,000 to £250,000.

First time buyers previously paid stamp duty on homes over £425,000. However this threshold will return to the 2022 limit of £300,000 from next month.

With the average UK property now valued at £269,000, MD of Purplebricks Mortgages Jo Pocklington says “first-time buyers still have a broad scope of options from April 1”.

Analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the exact places where property values have increased both this month and also year on year.

The average UK property increased by 4.9% for the year, and a modest monthly increase of 0.2% from December 2024, according to today’s report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Properties in Harborough rose 15% year-on-year, worth around £56,119, meaning the average home in the area is now worth £364,406.

Homes across South Oxfordshire saw rises of 9%, taking the average cost of a property to £484,663.

South Oxfordshire continues to be among the biggest price rises continuing on from last month where they experienced another 9% increase.

It was not bad news for all Londoners however with homes in Richmond upon Thames and Lewisham increasing year-on-year.

Richmond homes saw the third biggest increase in value over the last 12 months, up five per cent and adding £41,642 to the average property price.

The average home now costs £785,692 in the borough in south-west London, which gave life to Ted Lasso’s fictional football team from the hit AppleTV series.

The south-east borough of Lewisham enjoyed a rise of 8% or a £40,686 increase for homes in the area, making the average property worth just under half a million pounds at £496,176.

But it was yet more bad news for homeowners in Kensington and Chelsea as well as the City of Westminster as both areas recorded yet more annual losses, according to the HPI data.

Homes in plush Kensington and Chelsea saw prices drop 19% year-on-year, which is equivalent to £212,924.

Properties in the star-studded borough, famed for its reality TV show, are still worth over seven figures with the average home on the market for £1.1 million.

The City of Westminster witnessed a drop of 22% for the year which saw houses in the famed postcode lose £196,134 from their price tag.

The average home is now worth £899,697 in the UK’s political heartland while properties in the capital - the UK’s most populated city - saw many boroughs enjoy a rise in house prices.

London properties now stand at £563,899 on average with 24 boroughs recording a year-on-year rise while eight suffered a price plunge.

House prices in England saw an annual change of 4.8%, making the average property worth £291,000.

Welsh homes also witnessed an increase throughout the year with the average property in the principality worth £210,000 following a 6% rise.

Properties north of the border in Scotland increased by 4.6% taking the average home in Scotland to a price of £187,000.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “More excellent news for UK homeowners with another year-on-year rise in today’s house price index.

“Imminent stamp duty changes have done little to slow the market, and despite the Bank of England sticking to a 4.5% base rate, we’re confident this upward price trend will in 2025.”

Jo Pocklington, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “While rising prices coupled with the increased stamp duty fees coming into force next month may be a worry for first-time buyers, there is still a lot of hope for young Brits hoping for their starter home.

“With the average UK house price still comfortably below the £300,000 stamp duty threshold, first-time buyers have a broad scope of options from April 1 - even in some parts of London."