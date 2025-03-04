The Bannatyne Group Partners with North West Solar Firm on Solar Power Rollout

The Bannatyne Group, one of the UK’s largest wellness and health club operators, has joined forces with Shawton Energy to implement a solar energy initiative, aiming to reduce costs and slash carbon emissions across several of its UK sites.

With rising energy costs and a renewed focus on corporate sustainability, The Bannatyne Group, founded by Dragons Den star Duncan Bannatyne, identified solar power as the ideal solution to enhance its green credentials and better control operational expenses.

A partnership with Shawton Energy has seen the successful installation of the first solar panels across several health clubs, hotels, and spas within the group: Bury St Edmunds, Colchester Kingsford Park, Cookridge Hall (Leeds), Norwich West, Weybridge, Wildmoor, as well its head office in Darlington.

The rollout of 967 panels and 11 inverters, installed across the eight sites, has already produced significant results, with each location securing energy savings of up to 25%. The long-term environmental impact is set to be substantial, reducing CO2 emissions.

The project involves a fully funded solar solution, with no upfront investment required from The Bannatyne Group, made possible through Shawton’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Under this agreement, Shawton Energy financed the entire installation process, while the Group benefits from purchasing the generated energy at a fixed, lower rate, shielding the business from future energy price volatility.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chairman of The Bannatyne Group, said: "As a business, we're committed to reducing our carbon footprint and being at the forefront of environmental responsibility in our industry. Solar power generation is a win-win solution for us and aligns perfectly with our sustainability objectives while also providing certainty on the cost of our energy, which is one of our biggest costs."

Jamie Shaw, CEO of Shawton Energy, added: "The Bannatyne Group has shown real leadership in embracing renewable energy, and we are proud to have delivered a solution that aligns with their financial and environmental goals. Our tailored approach has ensured minimal disruption to their operations while delivering significant cost savings and carbon reductions."

Sean McNicholas, Director of Estates and Facilities at The Bannatyne Group, added: "As a health and wellness business, it's important that we consider not just the services we offer but how we operate sustainably. Solar energy helps us address energy costs while reducing our environmental impact. For us, the decision to start using solar was about securing long-term savings and supporting our commitment to a greener future for both our business and our members."