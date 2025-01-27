The Eve Appeal launches provocative campaign to tackle 10-year low cervical screening uptake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For this year’s Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (running from 21 to 28 January), leading gynaecological cancers charity, The Eve Appeal, has launched its ‘Whatever gets you going’ campaign with creative from Liverpool-based brand agency, Continuous.

Running across UK billboards and social media until the end of the month, the campaign aims to tackle the 10-year low attendance of cervical screenings by taking a more provocative approach.

Already creating a bit of a buzz, followers on social media have praised The Eve Appeal for spreading awareness and have even shared their stories of a bad experience and how they wished they’d known this information earlier.

For years, campaigns have focused on the importance of regular screening and understanding potential warning signs in our bodies, yet 32% of people with a cervix (aged 25-64) in the UK still aren’t going for screenings. This new campaign takes a different approach.

Three isn't a crowd

Senior Creative at Liverpool brand agency Continuous, Becky Narito, believes she knows why: “In 2013 I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. I’d been ignoring the letters inviting me for screening, and the reason was just sheer fear. I’d never had any kind of examination like that and didn’t know what to expect. Combined with seeing awareness campaigns employing scare tactics, I felt powerless, out of control, and scared.”

Instead the campaign aims to empower people who need screenings by equipping them with the tools and knowledge that they need to advocate for themselves.

Whatever gets you going’ reverses the medicalisation of health by making young people's first cervical screening an opportunity to proudly put their sex positivity and consent tools to use. By reframing their mindset, The Eve Appeal is helping people realise a screening isn’t big and scary; appointment rooms and bedrooms aren’t that different. Communication, adjustments and consent are vital and people can ask for whatever gets them going in both.

Headlines such as ‘Size matters’ and ‘Three isn’t a crowd’ are being showcased on billboards in high-visibility locations across the UK and highlight ways to improve the screening experience, such as asking for a smaller speculum, or bringing a friend.

GP surgery

By bringing awareness to this in an attention grabbing way, The Eve Appeal hopes that more people than ever contact their GP for an appointment, can advocate for what they want, and feel more empowered about their health.

Athena Lamnisos, CEO of The Eve Appeal, says: “Cervical screening saves lives, but we know it’s not always easy for everyone. This campaign connects with people in a way you wouldn’t expect, and shares empowering tips on what you can ask for to help make your screening appointment more comfortable.

"This Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, we want to share information around cervical screening, open up conversations and break down stigma. We want everyone to know that support and information is there that might help you – the message is clear – whatever gets you going, is worth it in terms of reducing your cancer risk.”

Cervical cancer is almost wholly preventable thanks to the HPV vaccination and cervical screening programmes. Cervical screenings are estimated to save around 5,000 lives a year in the UK. Despite this, attendance remains low, particularly in some communities and age groups. ‘Whatever Gets You Going’ seeks to normalise conversations, and remind people that when cervical screening literally saves lives, do whatever gets you going.

Size matters

This campaign has been supported by Continuous and Liverpool-based media owner Open Media, which has generously donated digital billboard space across the UK throughout January to reach millions of people and amplify this important message.

For more information on cervical screening and The Eve Appeal’s work, visit www.eveappeal.org.uk.