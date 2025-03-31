The Highwayman, exclusive shows at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer, internationally renowned playwright John Godber is bringing the hilarious play 'The Highwayman' to the beautiful Shakespeare North Playhouse for an exclusive week of shows!

It’s 1769 and everyone is flocking north, every ale house is packed with the great and the bad.

The North is the place to be; a region drunk on making money, social climbing, gambling and gin, but with wealth in abundance, the temptation is great.

The Highwayman is a thrilling theatrical adventure from John Godber,told in the style of his infamous Bouncers, is visceral, venal and very funny.

The Highwayman’s creed is simple; look after number one and to hell with the hangman!

Written and directed by John Godber, with music from Ruby Macintosh and starring a collection of emerging actors history will have never felt more alive, and theft never so attractive!

Tickets on sale now for 'The Highwayman' at Shakespeare North Playhouse: https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event/the-highwayman/