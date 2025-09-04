The Palm House effect: Impact of Sefton Park Palm House announced

Sefton Park’s Palm House has published a report which uncovers its social and economic impact on Liverpool’s communities and economy, for the first time.

As it nears its 130th anniversary in 2026, which is also 25 years since reopening after refurbishment in 2001, the report reviews the work of the venue over a three-year period, using the findings to demonstrate its impact on people, plants and place.

Originally built as the magnificent centre piece of Sefton Park and to house more than 70 species of plants, it provided a ‘window to the world’ for many of its visitors in the Victorian era. The Palm House is now run by a charitable trust as a heritage visitor attraction, offering provisions for health, wellbeing and education. Its charitable work is supported by its café and award-winning wedding and events venue.

Between 2021 and 2024 – the three years covered by the report – more than 14,000 visitors came to Liverpool to attend weddings and other music events at the Palm House. The resulting impact was an additional £6m spend in the local economy during those three years, benefitting the local hospitality sector and Liverpool-based traders and suppliers.

Its extensive community and family programme of more than 570 events including free jazz, tea dances, sing-alongs, yoga, family events, art workshops and exhibitions, together with work supporting community organisations, has created £26m worth of social impact.

Kate Johnson, CEO of the Palm House said: “The Palm House is an iconic feature of Sefton Park, yet in all its nearly 130 years, we have never formally assessed the impact it has had on local people and place, so it’s fantastic to have the work of our staff and volunteers recognised with such positive results.

“In its long life, it has evoked joy, inspiration and memories for many people who were born in the city and made it their home. The Palm House is instrumental in supporting local people’s health and wellbeing, looking after and housing a beautiful collection of plants, and of course for many people it is a much loved and iconic wedding and events venue.”

The report found that weddings alone have accounted for an additional £2.5m of the venue’s economic impact between 2021 and 2024; over half the weddings that took place at the Palm House between 2021 and 2024 were booked in Liverpool purely because of the draw of the venue itself, with more than 60% of guests coming from outside the Liverpool City Region specifically to attend weddings at the Palm House.

Kate continued: “We take great pride and joy in hosting life celebrations such as weddings at the Palm House, and love that we are the reason that people come to Liverpool from further afield to enjoy not only the beauty of the venue and Sefton Park, but also the fantastic hotels, restaurants and cultural attractions that the city has to offer.

“All the income we gain from commercial activities - from booking a wedding to buying a cup of coffee in the café - goes back to the Charitable Trust to help maintain the Palm House, take care of the plants, keep the venue open to visitors for free, and continue with the impactful community events programme we have on offer. Having a wider economic impact on local businesses and their continued success is also a great achievement as we all support each other.”

Run by a registered charity - Sefton Park Palm House Preservation Trust – the report states that, for an organisation of its size, ‘the Palm House has a significant impact on the local community… with the team maximising the uniqueness, beauty and history of the building to create an impactful community programme and deliver local economic benefits’.

As well as its free community events programme, the Palm House offers volunteering opportunities and currently works with nearly 50 volunteers who are instrumental in adding value to visitors’ experiences.

Positive outcomes of the Palm House’s community focus also include increasing education and understanding of plants, celebrating local culture, promoting good health and wellbeing, inspiring minds and empowering education, and celebrating diversity and creating belonging.

David Ellis, Chair of Trustees for Sefton Park Palm House Preservation Trust said: “The Palm House reopened in September 2001 following a passionate ‘Save the Palm House’ fundraising campaign by local people to restore it to its former glory. The building as we see it now, nearly 25 years on, is testament to that passion and tenacity to restore not only the fabric of building but also protect its beautiful botanical collection and ensure people can continue to enjoy it in such a beautiful place.

“Added to that, the Preservation Trust has worked hard over the years to develop a welcoming atmosphere within the huge conservatory structure, that’s not only a home to plants, but a special place for many people. We hold life events that create lasting memories and also provide meaningful experiences that have an impact on the people who come through our doors and take part in what we’re able to offer, for free.

"The social and economic impact report is the perfect way to demonstrate the results of what has been achieved over the past 24 years. As we move into our 25th anniversary year, we will continue in our passion and goal to have a positive impact on our city and its people.”

The full report is available to download here: https://palmhouse.org.uk/social-and-economic-impact-report/