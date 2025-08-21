The Queen’s School celebrates GCSE triumph as girls excel in both STEM and languages

The Queen’s School, Chester, is celebrating another exceptional year of GCSE success, with over 75% of grades awarded at 9–6 (A*-B). These outstanding results place the school well above national averages and reflect excellence across every department.

Young women at The Queen’s School are redefining academic excellence and shaping the future. Almost 35% of the grades awarded were grade 9-8 (A*). The girls have also excelled in subjects where girls remain underrepresented nationally, including Mathematics and Sciences. In a year when UK headlines highlight the gender gap in STEM, Queen’s girls are proving what’s possible.

Eleven subjects achieved at least 70% grade 9-7 (A*-A), including STEM, humanities and arts. Modern Foreign Languages also flourished, as pupils embraced French, Spanish and Mandarin. Notably, 100% of pupils who sat Mandarin achieved an A*, a remarkable accomplishment. Pupils also celebrated excellent results in other languages, including Russian, Urdu and Welsh. The Art Department maintained its reputation for creativity, with almost 90% achieving the highest grades. As one of the few schools in the region to offer Latin and Classical Civilisation, it has seen outstanding success, with 100% of students achieving grade 9 in Latin.

Many of this year’s achievers have been part of The Queen’s community since Reception, making their success a proud milestone for both the students and the school.

The Queen's School - Class of 2025

Head, Joanne Keville commented:

“Once again, our girls have surpassed all expectations, and we could not be prouder of their achievements. Across the board, every student has performed to an exceptional standard with the results speaking for themselves. At The Queen’s School, we’ve cultivated a community like no other, where every girl is a vital thread in our rich and intricate tapestry. It is a privilege to watch students, many of whom joined us in Reception, grow into confident, grounded young women, pursuing their passions and excelling in their studies. We look forward to welcoming those continuing their journey with us in September, ready to embrace the next chapter as proud Queen’s girls. “

Beyond the classroom, The Queen’s School fosters a vibrant co-curricular life. This year’s cohort excelled on the sports field, with notable success in hockey and netball, while the performing arts shone with memorable productions of SIX The Musical Teen Production and The Jungle Book. The majority of pupils take part in a wide range of lunchtime and after-school clubs, developing skills and friendships that will last a lifetime.

Congratulations to the following students who were awarded grades 9-7 (equivalent to an A*/A) in all subjects: Annabel Bartlett, Anokhi Batra, Veronica Collins, Raina Jaffri, Olivia Jennings, Isabella Kingston Brady, Cheuk Lam, Cecilia Pond, Neha Sreeram, Amelia Wood, Arabella Wood.

The Queen's School Girls Celebrate

Congratulations also to: Charlotte Bates, Harriet Bentham-Smith, Violeta Brooks Malta, Bethan Coughlan, Noor Dawoodi, Anastasia Elisseev-Siuda, Amelia Fitzgerald, Alexa Godfrey, Magdalene Gray, Eve Hadley, Lydia Ibbetson, Jasmine Jackson, Katie Jenkinson, Nia Lang, Cassie Lounds, Millicent Macdonald, Abigail Meyer, Isla Mills, Kera Monaghan, Abbie Mortimer, Arabella Osuhor, Eleanora Pond, Evie Pownall, Erin Price, Likitha Pydah, Chloe Roberts, Rose Slator, Zara Stout, Eva Tierney, Säde Tiitinen, Polly Turner, Sophie Walker, Kate Young.

Limited spaces are still available for September 2025 entry, please contact [email protected] for further details.