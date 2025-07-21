The UK's most iconic music quiz is coming to Liverpool

London-based music quiz experience Sounds Familiar is bringing an unforgettable throwback party to the city of music.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming to Liverpool’s Kaiserkeller on Friday 12th September, 3rd October, and 7thNovember, from 6:30pm-11pm.

Hailed as the party disguised as a music quiz, Sounds Familiar is every music lover’s dream. Featuring rounds full of chart classics, old skool anthems, indie bangers, mash-ups and guilty pleasures from the 60s to the current day, expect 100 killer tunes packed into one epic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only music quiz to have played Glastonbury more times than Bowie, Sounds Familiar hosts weekly sell-out events in London. Now, this unique entertainment experience is bringing the bangers up North.

Things to do Liverpool Whats on Liverpool

With over 300 five star reviews on Design My Night , Sounds Familiar have hosted shows all over the UK, including at Brighton Fringe Festival and Edinburgh.

DJ and owner of Sounds Familiar Al Scott said: “Liverpool’s legendary music history and fun vibe is a perfect match for Sounds Familiar, and we can’t wait to return!’

Each venue has a capacity of 100 and tickets are priced at £10 per person (can be purchased individually or in groups).