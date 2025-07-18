The UK's realest Greek restaurant launches Golden Menu experience to celebrate a new era of flavour

The Real Greek is turning up the heat with a golden ticket-style activation that brings diners closer to the sun-drenched flavours of Greece. Every day throughout July, one lucky table in each of The Real Greek’s 28 restaurants will receive a Golden Menu. And, if you're fortunate enough to find one at your table, you’ll win the full Filoxenia menu for your entire party, completely free.

The Golden Menu marks the launch of a bold new menu at The Real Greek. Over a year in the making the new menu designed to transport diners straight to a beachside taverna, with proper, heartfelt Greek food at its core.

The heart of this new incarnation of The Real Greek is the grill, with the famous souvlaki: skewers of seafood, pork belly, lamb sausage, chicken, halloumi or mushrooms, marinated in herbs, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil, chargrilled and spritzed with lemon. The meze is new and improved, except for the Taramasalata which was perfect already, and even the Greek Salad has had an upgrade. The new menu doesn’t just taste like Greece – it takes you there.

Hot off the grill and made to be shared, the Filoxenia Menu is a four-dish tasting experience that showcases the best of the new menu. Priced at £24 per person, it includes one salad/side, one cold meze, a souvlaki grill and flatbread, it's the perfect way to eat together, Greek-style. And, if you're one of the lucky ones this July you and your table could get it completely on the house.

Commenting on the launch of the new menu, Laura Mimoun, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Greek said, “This new menu is designed to offer a truly authentic food experience to Greece, the vibes, the food, the people and the way of life. Our team have spent over a year researching and obsessing over what makes Greek food so special, whilst immersing ourselves in Athen's culture. Our Golden Menu activation will give some of our lucky diners the chance to experience that completely free, showcasing Greek Hospitality and Filoxenia at its finest.”

The Golden Menu giveaway will run from 1–31 July 2025, across all 28 restaurants nationwide. So whether you’re craving lamb souvlaki, crispy calamari or a Ouzo mojito (don’t tell Yaya), this is the perfect time to grab your friends and transport yourselves to the sunny shores of Greece.