Three-quarters of Scousers think AI is ‘annoying’ - and most can spot when someone is using ChatGPT

Three-quarters of Scousers believe the increasing use of artificial intelligence in daily life is becoming ‘annoying’.

New research from mobile network operator Talkmobile reveals that half of residents in Liverpool (56%) think negatively when it comes to AI - from ChatGPT to AI videos and chatbots.

But the study has revealed a generational divide among people living in Liverpool when it comes to AI and its rising prevalence in modern Britain.

Half of the city’s baby boomers (aged 60 to 78) think AI is having a negative effect on life (56%), while millennials (aged 28 to 43) are the most positive about it, with a quarter (25%) believing it brings a benefit to their lives.

Three-quarters of Liverpool locals (77%) think the frequent use of AI is becoming ‘annoying’ - a sentiment surprisingly shared most by all of the city’s Gen Z demographic, who participated in the survey.

Almost two-thirds of the generation above this, millennials (62%), think its use is becoming too much to bear.

Two-thirds (67%) of people in the city believe it is ‘easy’ to spot when someone is using AI software like ChatGPT.

Gen X have the sharpest eye for noticing AI, with four in five (80%) saying they can spot the tell-tale signs - while half of boomers (50%) think they can identify it.

Three in five (59%) Liverpudlians have ‘never’ used AI in their lives; however, a fifth (18%) use it on a ‘weekly’ basis, with another 3% using it daily.

Three-quarters (75%) of boomers in Liverpool have ‘never’ used AI, in contrast with a quarter (25%) of Gen Zs who have said that they have never used AI in their lives.

Millennials were the generation who used it most every day, with over one in ten (13%).

Half of Liverpool locals (54%) have stated that they would be ‘annoyed’ if they found a work colleague using AI to do their job.

In an ever-changing world of AI, Talkmobile - the winner of eight customer care awards since 2023 – promotes great value over complexity, and is committed to connecting its customers with a real person in its call centre in under 20 seconds.

Negativity towards AI is slightly higher in Liverpool compared to the rest of the UK, which is at 37%, according to the survey of 2,000 adults from across the nation.

Half (50%) of UK adults aged 60 to 78 believe AI is having a negative impact on society, compared to one in 10 (14%) who think it is having a positive influence.

Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobilesaid: “There are very few aspects of our lives that are not already influenced by AI - the genie is out of the bottle, it is here to stay.

“While we at Talkmobile share in the excitement that this new tech offers the world, we know just how much our customers value that human connection.

“For us, communication means human to human contact – and that will never seem old fashioned to us."