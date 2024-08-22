Triumph and joy at Rainhill High School as students celebrate impressive GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rainhill High School proudly announced the exceptional achievements of its students, who all celebrated receiving their GCSE results today.

There were cheers, jumps for joy and happy tears as many students achieved beyond expectations. 68% of students achieved grades 9-4 in English and Maths and 45% achieved grades 9-5 in English and Maths. Students did particularly well across the Science subjects, with 95% of those taking separate sciences and 57% of combined science students achieving grades 9-4.

In total, 15 students achieved grades 9-7 in all of their subjects, described by Rainhill staff as “a remarkable achievement.” These included Calvin (eight 9s and one 8), Isla and Fraiser (seven 9s and two 8s) and Aldrin (six 9s and three 8s). In addition, several students were given special recognition for making exceptional progress from their Year 7 starting points, in particular, Michel (one 9, three 8s, 2 Distinction grades and three 7s), James (one Distinction*, one Distinction, one 7, three 6s and 2 5s), Eve (two 8s, three 7s, three 6s and one 5) and Hannah (one 9, five 7s and one Merit, one 6 and one 5).

Kieran, who is hoping to pursue an apprenticeship for the Royal Navy, said his results have ‘set him up for life’: “I’m really happy, because I wasn’t predicted very high grades, but I got all 7s and above. I want to say thank you to the school for helping me turn my academic scores around – in Year 9, I wasn’t going far, but now in Year 11 I’ve succeeded.”

Big smiles for GCSE results at Rainhill High School

Grace worked really hard to bump up her English from a 5, and celebrated getting an 8 on results day. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I feel brilliant. I worked on my English constantly, and the teachers have really helped me and did last-minute exam revision with me. It helped loads.”

Thomas has been in and out of school over the last two years due to illness and missed the first few months of Year 11, but refused to let this get in the way of success. He is now going on to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths at A Level: “I feel good - I did better than I expected. My English and Computer Science teachers was especially supportive.”

Principal Josie Thorogood said: “I am so proud of each and every single one of our students for their range of fantastic achievements, which reflect their hard work and resilience. The past few years have been anything but easy, with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting every aspect of their education, but they have shown remarkable determination. We’re also delighted that our students are embarking on such a diverse and exciting range of paths, whether they’re staying at Rainhill to study A-Levels, or are pursuing employment opportunities and apprenticeships.

“I am incredibly grateful to all our staff for supporting our students on their educational journey so far. This is their success too. Together we’ll continue to focus on raising the aspirations, achievements and confidence of each and every student that comes to Rainhill to make sure they have the very best opportunities in life.”