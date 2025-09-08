Up The Reds – Chester residents have an An-field day in Liverpool

A care home in Chester organised a pitch perfect outing for three lifelong Liverpool FC fans.

92 William ‘Ritchie’ Thomas, 79 Jack Finney and 89 Gerry Cummings, who live at Care UK’s Deewater Grange, on Chester Road, were taken on a special tour of Anfield.

Ritchie’s love for football and the Red Devils has been a lifelong affair, one that runs in the family. Going back, he remembers meeting up with his brother Alfie at the iconic Ma Egerton’s pub, before heading on to the game. Later, he also began to take his son Frank with him, and even travelled down to Wembley in the 1980s to watch Liverpool take on Everton with a friend of his. In his younger years, Ritchie was also a keen football player himself.

Jack and Gerry are both Liverpool FC fans and have been to Anfield to watch their team play.

On the day, Ritchie, Jack and Gerry were taken on a private tour of Anfield, making their way through the iconic trophy and changing rooms. The visit ended in the stands, giving everyone a stunning view of the legendary pitch.

Jack said: "It was a great day, you forget how big the Stadium is when you haven't been in a while and how big the trophies are, they looked heavy."

Donna Howard, Home Manager at Deewater Grange, said: “Ritchie, Jack and Gerry are all lifelong Liverpool FC fans, so we knew just how meaningful a trip to Anfield would be to them.

“Sundays to them were always for football, so the visit brought back countless memories of taking their children to games in their younger years. The look on their faces as we walked through the corridors of the stadium was truly priceless.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Liverpool FC for making the day so special and treating Ritchie, Jack and Gerry like VIPs: it truly made for an unforgettable experience. Now that the season is in full swing, we’ll be cheering on the Reds to take on the league title again!”

