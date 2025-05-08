VE Memory - Photo Found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma Speed thought she would do sone research after her Dad, Alan Worthington, 86, told her about a vague memory he had about a VE street party when he was a child. They'd recently visited the street where he grew up for his 86th birthday

Emma Speed thought she would do some research after her Dad, Alan Worthington, 86, told her about a vague memory he had about a VE street party when he was a child. They'd recently visited the street where he grew up for his 86th birthday.

When she googled Moorfield Rd in Liverpool a photo popped up which looked like the street they'd recently visited. Emma immediately texted the photo to him. To her amazement her Dad got back to her straight away to say he recognised himself in the photo.

Emma said" It's unmistakenly him on the far right of the table to the right of a little girl, beaming away at the camera. I'm so glad the photo has been located. He'd been telling us about this party and how people brought out their dining tables and chairs so the children could all sit together and enjoy food. There was music too. It was a hard time for him as his own Dad had recently come back from the war with life changing injuries and was still in hospital and so the party provided him with some much needed joy!"

Alan Worthington aged 86 years old.

Alan, who now lives in Penwortham near Preston, said "I was surprised to recognise myself in the photo and it has brought back so many vivid memories of how happy everyone was on VE day there was a tremendous sense of community during and after the war with everyone supporting each other on our street."