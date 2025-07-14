Warrington Firm spreads joy with Circus Starr

Warrington based X-Press Legal Services has presented its annual donation to local charity, Circus Starr.

The firm has been a long-time supporter of Circus Starr – a North West-based not-for-profit social enterprise – donating £1,000 this year in celebration of its recent 25th anniversary and helping bring joy to children across the country.

Nearly 1.5 million families in the UK are unable to afford even a single day out together, and half of all families with disabled children say they feel isolated due to stigma and discrimination. Circus Starr is working to change that creating a truly inclusive environment where every child, regardless of ability or circumstance, can experience the joy of the circus.

Known as "the circus with a purpose," Circus Starr stages vibrant live performances filled with clowns, acrobats, jugglers, and more. These carefully designed shows ensure that children of all abilities can take part in the fun and enjoy a magical, stress-free day they’ll never forget.

Clowning around

X-Press’ generous sponsorship of the circus’ Warrington performance enabled children with additional needs, illnesses or disabilities, as well as those from vulnerable or low-income backgrounds, to attend the show for free at Penketh High School, Warrington.

Lynne Lister, Managing Director of X-Press Legal Services, commented “Circus Starr is a remarkable organisation that brings joy and unforgettable memories to children. We’re proud to support their incredible work, which makes a meaningful difference to the lives of so many children and families nationwide."

X-Press Legal Services is the leading independent provider of conveyancing data in England and Wales. With 27 locally owned offices, it offers regulated property searches and reports, quotation management tools, compliance and insurance products, plus other essential services that streamline the conveyancing process from start to finish.

Trusted by over 500 legal practices, the firm also supports ongoing professional development for conveyancers through regular CPD events, webinars and publications delivering expert guidance, reliable data and innovative technology at every stage.

For more information, call 01925 393333, email [email protected], or find your local office at xpresslegal.co.uk.