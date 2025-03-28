West Lancashire College secures Matrix Accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College are thrilled to announce that their Learner Experience team have successfully secured the Matrix Standard Accreditation for another three years.

The Matrix Standard, delivered by The Growth Company on behalf of the Department of Education, is the international quality benchmark for organisations providing information, advice and guidance (IAG) services. The accreditation ensures that the College meets the standards across four elements including leadership and management, resources, service delivery as well as continuous quality improvement.

The achievement showcases the team’s commitment to delivering high quality information, advice and guidance services which empower young people to reach their full potential. The accreditation is mandatory for certain educational institutions, reflecting the significance in maintaining excellence in IAG services.

Dawn Hughes, the Events, Campaigns and School Liaison Manager at West Lancashire College said, “Securing the Matrix Standard Accreditation for another three years is a wonderful achievement, and I am absolutely delighted. This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our team, who are committed to providing exceptional support for our students at West Lancashire College. We will continue to prioritise their success and ensure they receive the best guidance on their educational journey.”

The accreditation process was thorough and involved interviews with staff members from various departments including Admissions, Inclusive Learning Support, Learner Services, Safeguarding and Wellbeing, School Liaison, Quality, as well as students from across the College. The collaborative effort highlights the dedication and hard work of the team and showcases the culture and ethos of the College as a whole.

A representative from The Growth Company commented, "There is a strong drive towards supporting learners to be successful, as determined by the three 'non-negotiables’, and Learner Experience staff are instrumental in helping learners identify what opportunities exist."

You can find out more about studying at West Lancashire College on their website: westlancs.ac.uk or contact their Course Enquiries team on 01695 52300 / [email protected]