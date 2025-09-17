Wirral care home hosts biggest event of the year with Family Fun Day

Leighton Court Care Home in Wallasey, Wirral, Merseyside, part of the HC-One family, proudly welcomed residents, relatives, friends, neighbours and the wider community to its much-anticipated Family Fun Day, the biggest event of the year. The celebration brought everyone together to enjoy a day filled with laughter, entertainment and delicious food.

The home was honoured to be joined by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mary Jordan, alongside Councillor Cherry Povall. Councillor Jordan delivered a heartfelt speech, warmly welcoming Jagat Ramburuth, Leighton Court’s new Home Manager, and thanking everyone for their continued support of the home.

The day offered something for all ages. The cake sale quickly became the star attraction, with residents, families and guests enjoying an array of homemade bakes crafted by the home’s talented cooks, Hannah Donoghue and Angie Carr, and Margy Haley, the wife of one of Leighton Court’s residents. Traditional summer fair favourites added to the atmosphere, including burgers and hot dogs, which filled the air with mouth-watering aromas.

For the younger guests, and the young at heart, there was plenty of fun to be had on the bouncy castle, at hook-a-duck, beat the goalie, and the lucky dip. The ever-popular tombola was also a highlight, thanks to the many generous donations of prizes from colleagues, families and local supporters.

Entertainment was provided by the talented Donna Lloyd Ventriloquism, who delighted residents and guests alike with a fantastic performance.

The event was made possible through the dedication of the home’s team, who gave their time to run stalls and contribute donations. Special thanks were given to Wellbeing Coordinators Lisa Warrington and Sophie Teasdale, who worked tirelessly to ensure the day was a success.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, Jagat Ramburuth, commented:

“It was wonderful to see our whole community come together to celebrate with us. Events like this not only create special memories for our residents and their families, but also highlight the warmth, generosity and support of our local community. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make our Family Fun Day such a success.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.