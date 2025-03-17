Year of Rugby, A Legacy of Giving: Celebrate National Wooden Spoon Day on March 19

As the dust settles on the Men’s Six Nations and anticipation builds for the Women’s Six Nations, the Lions Tour, and the Women’s Rugby World Cup, there’s never been a better time to celebrate rugby’s power to unite and inspire.

Rugby isn’t just about the game—it’s about community, resilience, and making a difference. That’s exactly what Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, has been doing since 1983. Help celebrate National Wooden Spoon Day.

This National Wooden Spoon Day, on March 19, we invite rugby fans and communities across the UK and Ireland to come together, honour the rich history and incredible impact of Wooden Spoon.

Whether you're passing a rugby ball, fundraising, or simply spreading the word, every action counts. Let’s turn our passion for rugby into a force for good.

Sensory Teepee funded by Wooden Spoon at Overchurch school in Merseyside

Since 1983 Wooden Spoon has donated in excess of £31 million to more that 1,500 projects, helping over 1.5 million children and young people.

Wooden Spoon’s supporters, beneficiaries, and the wider rugby community are coming together to raise awareness and funds in a fun and meaningful way. We are inviting all to get involved. Whether you choose to host a fundraising event, take part in a rugby match, wear Wooden Spoon colours, or simply spread the word on social media, every action – big or small – makes a difference!

How You Can Get Involved

Get involved with National Wooden Spoon Day

There are countless ways to celebrate #WoodenSpoonDay and show your support:

Post on Social Media: Either using the National Wooden Spoon Day graphics or getting involved with The Pass the Ball campaign.

Organise a Mufti Day or Wooden Spoon Decorating Competition: A fun way for children to participate while raising funds.

Host a Fundraising Event: Plan a charity lunch, bake sale, or raffle to support the cause.

Wear Wooden Spoon Colours: Show solidarity and spread awareness by donning Wooden Spoon-themed outfits.

Join the ‘Pass the Ball’ Social Media Campaign: Take part in the viral movement kicking off on the 19th March

Donate to Wooden Spoon

Recent Impact: Sensory Teepee at Overchurch Junior School

Wooden Spoon's commitment to creating inclusive spaces is exemplified by the recent opening of a Sensory Teepee at Overchurch Junior School in Merseyside. The wooden pods and seating area are designed to enhance sensory learning and development.

National Wooden Spoon Day

Opened on February 11, 2025 by Ken Andrews, Chair of Wooden Spoon Merseyside, and Rob Briers, Immediate Past President of the RFU, the Sensory Teepee offers a calming, interactive environment where children can explore, relax, and develop essential sensory skills.

Sarah Webb, CEO of Wooden Spoon, encourages everyone to take part: "National Wooden Spoon Day is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together and make a real difference in the lives of children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage.

"Whether you're passing a rugby ball, hosting an event, or simply spreading the word, every action helps us continue our mission. Join us on 19th March and be part of something truly special."

Make Some Noise for Wooden Spoon!

With your help, we can make National Wooden Spoon Day bigger and better than ever. Don’t forget to tag us in your posts and use #WoodenSpoonDay to spread the word.

