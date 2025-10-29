World-renowned drummer David ‘Greenie’ Green set to take the stage in Liverpool with Adam Ant for the ANTMUSIC 2025 tour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World class drummer David ‘Greenie’ Green will be performing in Liverpool as part of Adam Ant’s 2025 UK tour ANTMUSIC 2025.

Greenie has performed with Mercury Prize winner Sam Fender, Becky Hill and Reef, and Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor, to name a few, but claims nothing eats his role as half of 80s superstar Adam Ant’s dual drum attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumming alongside Jola, fans can expect a wild ride from the new wave’s original Prince Charming, as Greenie and Jola bring a legendary back catalogue to life.

Greenie said: “Adam is still an incredible entertainer and he brings so much energy every night.

“I love doing these shows. As everyone knows, Adam And The Ants were always very drum orientated and there’s a special legacy to maintain.

“Between me and Jola we’re able to create a massive sound that brings those big hits to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World class drummer David ‘Greenie’ Green will be performing in Liverpool as part of Adam Ant’s 2025 UK tour ANTMUSIC 2025. Adam Ant will be performing at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall twice on November 8 with fellow 80s icon Toyah, and November 16 with cult punk band Yee Loi. | Ray Keogh

“The likes of Stand And Deliver, Ant Music and Kings Of The Wild Frontier are classics that have always stood the test of time.

“From a drummer's point of view it’s such a fun gig. The songs are great in their own right but the tribal rhythms are something I've always been a fan of.

“It's unusual to play with another drummer live but I gelled with Jola from day one. It’s a unique experience — on stage and off it.

And Greenie added: “I’ve had so many great times in Liverpool over the years and made so many friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to play a lot of gigs supporting bands like Sound Of Guns and even The Bandits from way back when!

“I’ve performed everywhere from The Cavern to Zanzibar and then headlining with my own bands at places like the O2 Academy. I can’t wait to be back in Liverpool with Adam Ant at the Philharmonic Hall.”

Adam Ant will be performing at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall twice on November 8 with fellow 80s icon Toyah, and November 16 with cult punk band Yee Loi.

The ANTMUSIC 2025 tour kicked off in Bournemouth on October 23 and wraps up in Basingstoke on November 25. Tickets are available here

Career retrospective The Singles — featuring music from Adam And The Ants and Adam Ant’s solo career — is released on CD and coloured vinyl on October 31.