"Heart and soul of Soft Cell" - Dave Ball, the Chester-born musician has died aged 66

Dave Ball, the Chester-born musician and electronic music pioneer who helped shape the sound of a generation as one half of Soft Cell has died aged 66

Much-loved musician Dave Ball was a pioneering electronic artist from Chester and was best known as one half of the groundbreaking synth-pop duo Soft Cell.

He died peacefully in his sleep at his London home on Wednesday, October, 22nd. He was 66.

Dave Ball grew up in Blackpool before moving to Leeds to study fine art went on to become one of the most influential figures in British electronic music.

As co-founder of Soft Cell alongside singer Marc Almond he helped define the sound of the 1980s and inspired generations of synth-based artists around the world.

Musician Dave Ball of Soft Cell and The Grid, who died on Wednesday aged 66, days after completing the band's final album. | Mike Wwen/PA Wire

Marc Almond, 68, described his longtime friend and collaborator of 46 years as a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius.”

Almond said: “He was the heart and soul of Soft Cell and I’m very proud of our legacy.”

The pair’s final performance together came only weeks ago headlining the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames before a crowd of more than 20,000 fans.

Formed at Leeds Polytechnic in 1979 Soft Cell’s fusion of dark lyricism, performance art and pioneering electronic production redefined pop.

Their 1981 debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret became a landmark release producing the global hit Tainted Love - which topped charts in 17 countries and was Britain’s best-selling single of that year.

Ball’s fascination with northern soul and German electronic innovators Kraftwerk informed Soft Cell’s signature sound influencing acts such as Yazoo, Pet Shop Boys and Erasure.

The duo went on to secure further UK Top Ten singles including Bedsitter, Torch, What! and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye and released one of the first-ever remix albums, Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing.

After reuniting for a sold-out farewell concert at The O2 in 2018, Ball and Almond reignited Soft Cell’s creative spark touring globally and completing their upcoming sixth studio album Danceteria - due for release in spring 2026 via Republic of Music.

The final mixes were finished only days before Ball’s passing.

Soft Cell in 1981. | Peter Ashworth

In 1988, Ball founded the acid house group, The Grid with fellow musician Richard Norris, who were best known for hits such as Swamp Thing, Texas Cowboys and Crystal Clear.

Paying tribute to Ball, Norris said: “Dave has been a huge part of my musical life for many years. Being in a duo with someone is different from being in a band, the bond is very tight. That’s how it was with us.

“We went through so many remarkable, extraordinary, life-affirming experiences together. Thank you, Dave. Thanks for the good times, the endless laughter, your unwavering friendship. Most of all, thank you for the music.”

He also collaborated with David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys, and Psychic TV and released a solo album, In Strict Tempo, in 1983.

Marc Almond said: “Dave was the heart and soul of Soft Cell. His music and memory will live on forever.

“Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Dave Ball is survived by his close family, including his four children. Fans are asked to respect the family’s privacy at this deeply sad time.