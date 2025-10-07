James announce huge tour with Manchester date - here's everything you need to know
James are an English rock band from Manchester, formed in 1982. They achieved popularity during the 1990s, with four top-10 hits on the UK Singles Chart and nine top-10 placings on the UK Albums Chart. The band's best-known singles include "Come Home", "Sit Down", "She's a Star" and "Laid.”
The band had their busiest ever Summer for live shows in 2025 which included a concert on the streets of Penamacor, Portugal where they played to over 20,000 fans. They are currently touring North America, performing their classic 1993 album Laid and play dates in South America later this year.
You can grab your tickets in the Co-op member presale at 09:30 on the 8th October 2025 or in the general sale at 09:30 on the 10th October 2025.