Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jason Isaacs, known for his role as Lucius Malfoy, discusses his struggles with his natural Liverpool accent and how it shaped his acting career.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool has produced many fantastic actors from Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer to James Nelson-Joyce and Jack McMullen. But, many people are shocked to discover that Lucius Malfoy was played by a Scouser.

Born in Liverpool, Jason Isaacs spent his early childhood years in Childwall. He is best known for his roles as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series and Captain Hook in Peter Pan, and famously does not have a Liverpudlian accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Isaacs. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The 61-year-old recently starred in the third season of The White Lotus, playing wealthy businessman Timothy Ratliff from North Carolina. Discussing the role on The Tonight Show, Isaacs talked about perfecting the North Carolina accent and changing his “natural” voice.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Jason Isaacs said: “I’m from Liverpool so I grew up talking like that (puts on Scouse accent), that’s my natural accent. I moved around a lot and I went to London when I was a kid and I was very self conscious about talking like that because you know people make fun of you.

“So I went very Jason Statham overnight, I went to university where they all sounded like Hugh Grant so I went double barrelled you know. I thank god my social weakness has turned into something I can monetize slightly because it’s a bit of a disease.”