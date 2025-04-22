'I was very self conscious about talking like that' - Jason Isaacs on changing 'natural' Liverpool accent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool has produced many fantastic actors from Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer to James Nelson-Joyce and Jack McMullen. But, many people are shocked to discover that Lucius Malfoy was played by a Scouser.
Born in Liverpool, Jason Isaacs spent his early childhood years in Childwall. He is best known for his roles as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series and Captain Hook in Peter Pan, and famously does not have a Liverpudlian accent.
The 61-year-old recently starred in the third season of The White Lotus, playing wealthy businessman Timothy Ratliff from North Carolina. Discussing the role on The Tonight Show, Isaacs talked about perfecting the North Carolina accent and changing his “natural” voice.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Jason Isaacs said: “I’m from Liverpool so I grew up talking like that (puts on Scouse accent), that’s my natural accent. I moved around a lot and I went to London when I was a kid and I was very self conscious about talking like that because you know people make fun of you.
“So I went very Jason Statham overnight, I went to university where they all sounded like Hugh Grant so I went double barrelled you know. I thank god my social weakness has turned into something I can monetize slightly because it’s a bit of a disease.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.