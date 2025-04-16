It’s no secret that Scousers have a way with words, with many phrases likely not understood by people from outside of Merseyside.
Some Scouse phrases have been around for years - and many people probably first picked them up for their grandparents or parents - and have become a key part of the Liverpool dialect, while others are fairly modern.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite Scouse words and phrases, and added in a few of our personal favourites too. From funny insults to strange slang, here are some of Liverpool’s most iconic sayings.
1. Ooer
My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'. | Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com
2. Arl arse
Used to describe something being unfair - "That's arl arse that." | Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/wikimedia
3. Geg
If someone is a 'geg', they are someone who inserts themselves into situations where they are not welcome. Some might be accused of 'gegging in on plans'. | Stock Photo: submit
4. Lolly ice
No idea why but in Liverpool it isn't an 'ice lolly' or 'ice pop' it's a 'lolly ice'. I would feel so weird but calling it anything else. | Pixabay
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.