It’s no secret that Scousers have a way with words, with many phrases likely not understood by people from outside of Merseyside.

Some Scouse phrases have been around for years - and many people probably first picked them up for their grandparents or parents - and have become a key part of the Liverpool dialect, while others are fairly modern.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite Scouse words and phrases, and added in a few of our personal favourites too. From funny insults to strange slang, here are some of Liverpool’s most iconic sayings.

1 . Ooer My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'. | Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com

2 . Arl arse Used to describe something being unfair - "That's arl arse that." | Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/wikimedia

3 . Geg If someone is a 'geg', they are someone who inserts themselves into situations where they are not welcome. Some might be accused of 'gegging in on plans'. | Stock Photo: submit

4 . Lolly ice No idea why but in Liverpool it isn't an 'ice lolly' or 'ice pop' it's a 'lolly ice'. I would feel so weird but calling it anything else. | Pixabay