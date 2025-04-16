29 Scouse words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST

These 29 Liverpool phrases only make sense to people from Merseyside.

It’s no secret that Scousers have a way with words, with many phrases likely not understood by people from outside of Merseyside.

Some Scouse phrases have been around for years - and many people probably first picked them up for their grandparents or parents - and have become a key part of the Liverpool dialect, while others are fairly modern.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite Scouse words and phrases, and added in a few of our personal favourites too. From funny insults to strange slang, here are some of Liverpool’s most iconic sayings.

My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'.

My personal favourite, 'Ooer' is used to express surprise or shock. For example, if a friend was telling you some shocking gossip, you might simply respond with 'ooer!'.

Used to describe something being unfair - "That's arl arse that."

Used to describe something being unfair - "That's arl arse that."

If someone is a 'geg', they are someone who inserts themselves into situations where they are not welcome. Some might be accused of 'gegging in on plans'.

If someone is a 'geg', they are someone who inserts themselves into situations where they are not welcome. Some might be accused of 'gegging in on plans'.

No idea why but in Liverpool it isn't an 'ice lolly' or 'ice pop' it's a 'lolly ice'. I would feel so weird but calling it anything else.

No idea why but in Liverpool it isn't an 'ice lolly' or 'ice pop' it's a 'lolly ice'. I would feel so weird but calling it anything else.

