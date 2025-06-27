Jodie Comer picks between Oasis or Blur - this is her answer
During an interview with Dave Berry on Absolute Radio, the Liverpudlian star that is Jodie Comer answered which band she likes the best.
The answer? Oasis of course!
Jodie Comer also revealed that she will be going to the concert to see the band live, she said: “I’m buzzing. I managed to get legitimate tickets.”
Adding: “I feel like we’re not even going to be able to hear them for the amount of singing. People have been waiting so long for this moment that I’m not even sure I’m going to be able to hear them that much.”
Jodie then says that it’s basically going to be “a karaoke session.”
Oasis will be playing at Heaton Park in Manchester with dates on the 11th, 12th, 16th, 19th, and 20th of July.
This will be the first time the band has been together since 2009 marking nearly 16 years of separation.
