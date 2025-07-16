Merseyside comedy legend set to bring back classic character for North West shows

Lowry

St Helens comedy legend Johnny Vegas is set to reprise one of his most classic comedy roles in a new adaptation of his cult sitcom Ideal at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester. By Fiona-May Swanson.

‘Ideal’ will premier later this year, running from September 8th to the 13th at the Lowry before Vegas then travels the rest of the UK with four new dates in London to celebrate 20 years since the show’s first broadcast.

Vegas’ role as the community-driven drug dealer Moz was one of his breakout TV roles, with Ideal being one of the most popular sitcoms of the 2000s, running for 53 episodes across seven series.

Ideal is also the critically acclaimed winner of several Royal Television Society awards, and all seven series have now dropped on BBC iPlayer to allow viewers to catch up ahead of the shows in September.

Vegas, who has been a fixture on British stages and TV with his Northern humour for decades, said: “Moz is back and he’s more chaotic than ever. Fans of Ideal will absolutely love the stage show, which is full of laugh-out-loud moments and bizarre twists and turns.

“It’s amazing to be able to breathe new life into the series and once again be stepping into the shoes of one of Manchester’s most well-known weed dealers. You’d be a fool to miss it!”