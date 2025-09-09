Oldham's Ralph Little announced for Channel 4's new psychological thriller

Channel 4 has announced the acquisition and casting of psychological thriller Hunting Alice Bell from Clapperboard Studios (The Ex Wife, The Teacher).

The six-part fictional series was created by David Baddiel with Peter Bradshaw. Baddiel serves as lead writer on the show along with Bradshaw, Polly Buckle and Kate Verghese. All episodes will be directed by Paul Walker.

Story background

Alice Bell is a former nurse, and also the lover, and accomplice, of a notorious anaesthetist serial killer. She is presently living in Britain under a new identity. When, online, Fran Da Silva is accused of being Alice Bell, her happy family life implodes in a wave of mob hate. Then she discovers she’s not the only woman to suffer this fate. Fran and the other accused women band together to fight back and clear their names.

Cast

Alex Roach (Nightsleeper) will play Fran. Joining Roach will be Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) as Julie, Emily Barber (MobLand) as Vanessa, Toni O’Rourke (God’s Creatures) as Ros, Christina Bennington (Halo) as Charlotte, Rudi Dharmalingam (The Lazarus Project) as Nick, with Ralf Little (Death in Paradise) as Graham Hunter and Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) as Dr Jason Nash.

Hunting Alice Bell is a psychological thriller built around a whodunnit with shades of family drama and social satire. It tells a story for our times: about misogyny, justice, the psychosis of the mob, and about how rumours spread and the devastating effects they cause. All within a story stuffed with cliffhangers, hunting the answer to one big question: who is Alice Bell?

Ralph Little has been cast in Hunting Alice Bell | Getty Images

Hunting Alice Bell was acquired for Channel 4 by Polly Scates, Head of Acquisitions. The series is produced by Clapperboard in association with Sphere Abacus. Hunting Alice Bell is executive produced by Mike Benson and Rachel Gesua for Clapperboard Studios, David Baddiel, Peter Bradshaw, Polly Buckle, Jonathan Ford and Will Stapley. It is produced by Tamryn Reinecke.

David Baddiel, Co-Creator and Lead Writer, said: “The idea for Hunting Alice Bell was originally inspired by real cases of women in the UK becoming terrorised by the local population after suspicions start of them being various national hate figures, secretly living in the community. Over time it developed into a six part drama, and more focussed on the way that this kind of destructive rumour-mongering, which can incite riots and mob rage, is now intensified by social media.”

Adding: “Technology has created a whole new spin on the idea of mistaken identity. We are told that in the present culture anyone can be who they want to be. But that also means that anyone can have who they are taken away from them: the hive mind can decide who you are. This happens to the five women in Hunting Alice Bell: in a world where identity is very fluid, they have lost control of theirs.”

Rachel Gesua, Senior Executive Producer at Clapperboard Studios said: “Hunting Alice Bell is a story for our times, exploring what happens when the online mob come for a group of ordinary women and the devastating effect that can have. David, Peter and the writing team have created a bold and provocative drama, brimming with unforgettable characters and brought to life by the most extraordinary cast. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Channel 4 and Sphere Abacus on such a compelling drama.”

Polly Scates, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4, said: “As we continue to build our scripted slate, I am really excited to collaborate with Clapperboard and Sphere Abacus on this gripping whodunnit. With a remarkable creative team behind it and such a fantastic cast, we are confident this project will captivate our viewers and keep them guessing!”