He has spent a career pushing himself to the limits, often in life-threatening situations all across the globe.

Now former Royal Marines Commando and UK Special Forces soldier Jason Fox is taking to the stage to challenge audiences to reboot their thinking, banish stubborn bad habits and transform their lives.

Jason Fox is coming to Warrington on new tour | Robert Wilson

In Embrace the Chaos – his new show for 2026 – the SAS: Who Dares Wins star will also share a series of never-told-before stories revealing his close brushes with enemy gunmen, terrorist bomb makers and cartel leaders.

Weaved into his true tales will be what Jason has learnt along the way including his strategies for surviving – and even thriving – in environments as dangerous and deadly as the Arctic Circle and Afghan badlands.

Though, as audiences will learn, nothing is quite as terrifying as a rogue celebrity on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jason’s tour will bring him to Warrington for a visit to Parr Hall on Friday, 13 March, and will include a Q&A.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Some people are built to Embrace the Chaos. Jason Fox is one of them, having survived some of the most hostile outposts on earth as an elite operator, documentary maker and expedition leader.”

Adding: “Using the principles from his elite military operations, this show will help you reboot your thinking, rebalance your life, and push you beyond your comfort zone.”

Jason Fox’s Embrace the Chaos tour comes to Parr Hall on Friday, 13 March and tickets are on sale now. Tickets start from £32.50. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/jason-fox-embrace-the-chaos/