The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.
Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.
- 37 fantastic schools, staff and trusts in Merseyside shortlisted for prestigious Educate Awards 2025
In partnership with ASL Group, the awards are the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West, and the shortlist was revealed this week.