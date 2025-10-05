The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.

In partnership with ASL Group, the awards are the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West, and the shortlist was revealed this week.

Take a look at the shortlisted Liverpool schools below, listed in no particular order.

1 . Banks Road Primary School, Garston Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Primary School. | Google Street View

2 . St Hilda’s Church of England High School, Sefton Park Shortlisted for School Library of the Year. | Google Street View

3 . Abbot's Lea School, Woolton Shortlisted for Most Inspirational Specialist School. | Google Street View